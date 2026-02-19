Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026: From Schools, Colleges To Banks; Know What's Open & Closed Today In Mumbai, February 19

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2026 In Mumbai: From Schools, Colleges To Banks; Know What's Open, What's Closed | Representative Image

Mumbai: Shiv Jayanti will be celebrated today, February 19 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj who established Hindavi Swaraj after freeing large areas from the rule of the Deccan sultanates. Devotees of Shivaji Maharaj across Maharashtra celebrate the day with great enthusiasm and pride. Political leaders pay floral tributes at statues and memorials, while citizens organise community programmes in different areas.

In many parts of the state, colourful rallies are also held, featuring traditional dhol-tasha performances to honour the Maratha warrior's legacy. Amid these celebrations, let’s know what will remain open and closed in the city.

Know What's Closed In Mumbai On February 19

Banks: According to the RBI holiday calendar, public and private sector banks will remain closed on February 19. However, people can make use of mobile banking, internet banking, UPI, and ATMs to do any transaction or cash withdrawal.

Education: Private and state-run schools and colleges will remain closed in Mumbai due to ShivajiJayanti.

Dry Day: February 19 is observed as a dry day not just in Mumbai but across Maharashtra, marking the birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior king.

Offices: Government offices, including municipal offices and state-run departments across Mumbai and Maharashtra, will remain closed today.

What Will Remain Open On February 19 in Mumbai?

Public Transport: Despite the holiday, Mumbai’s lifelines will continue to run. Local trains, including the Central, Western, and Harbour lines, the Metro lines across the city, and BEST buses will all remain operational and will run as per the regular schedules.

Essential Services: Essential services, including hospitals, medical shops, fire brigade, ambulance services, police, grocery stores, and milk booths, will all remain functional. Apart from essential services, malls and multiplexes will also remain open.

Private Companies: Several private corporate firms remain open on the ocassion of Shivaji Jayanti.

