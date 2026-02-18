From Torna To Pratapgad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Witnesses The Living Legacy Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj | PHOTOS | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The air at the planned Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Mayor’s Residence premises in Nigdi resonated with chants of ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ as spectacular scenes witnessed the history of Swarajya unfold.

Under the ‘Vichar Prabodhan Parva’ (Enlightenment Festival) organised by the PCMC administration to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj (Shiv Jayanti), the first performance of the grand play ‘Shivgarjana’ received an overwhelming response from a massive crowd of devotees.

The grand play was inaugurated by Mayor Ravi Landge. Notable attendees included Deputy Mayor Sharmila Babar, Ruling Party Leader Prashant Shitole, Corporators Amit Gawade, Raju Misal, Abhishek Barne, Chetan Bhujbal, Shailaja More, and Archana Karande, along with Former Corporator Maruti Bhapkar, Additional Commissioner Vikrant Bagade, Deputy Commissioner Anna Bodade, and Public Relations Officer Prafulla Puranik. Social activists and citizens were also present in large numbers.

This grand production, which has previously been performed for the Honourable President of India, features over 250 artists who brought pivotal historical moments from Shivaji Maharaj’s life to life.

With the use of horses, camels, massive sets, traditional costumes, advanced lighting, powerful sound design, and spectacular fireworks, every scene was met with thunderous applause and spontaneous cheers from the audience.

The play effectively portrayed several historical episodes, including:

- The socio-political era prior to the birth of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

- His childhood and the historical meeting of “Bhakti-Shakti” between Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Shivaji Maharaj.

- The victory at Torna Fort and the struggle to establish Swarajya.

- The royal edicts (Agyapatra) issued for farmers.

- The Pratapgad campaign and the siege and escape from Panhalgad.

- The building of the Maratha Navy, the Treaty of Purandar, and the historic visit to Agra.

- Narveer Tanaji Malusare’s victory at Kondhana and the grand Coronation Ceremony (Shivrajyabhishek).

These live reenactments stirred feelings of national pride among the attendees, many of whom gave standing ovations during the performance.

The venue was equipped with proper seating arrangements, traffic management, security, and essential civic facilities. Under the leadership of Chief Security Officer Uday Jarande and Assistant Security Officer Pramod Nikam, 20 security guards were deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

PCMC has announced that two more performances of ‘Shivgarjana’ will be held at the same venue on Wednesday and Thursday at 6:30 PM and has appealed to citizens to witness this grand spectacle.

Speaking about this, PCMC Mayor Ravi Landge said, “Through the grand play 'Shivgarjana', the valour, foresight, and principles of good governance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj are being effectively presented to the new generation. History is not just a subject to be read but to be experienced. It is the need of the hour for youth to draw inspiration from the values of Swarajya through such grand presentations. I am confident that this play will further strengthen the sense of national pride among citizens.”