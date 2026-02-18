Shivneri Fort Ready For Shiv Jayanti Celebrations As Pune District Administration Impose Strict Traffic Diversions – Here's All You Need To Know

Shivneri Fort | FPJ Photo

Pune: Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has issued a comprehensive traffic mandate as Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, prepares for the official state-level Shiv Jayanti celebrations on Thursday (19th February).

The order is effective from 10:00 AM on Wednesday until midnight on 19th February. It aims to manage the massive influx of devotees and high-profile dignitaries, including the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

To ensure public safety and maintain law and order, Junnar and its surrounding areas will transition to a one-way traffic system and implement significant diversions. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will perform the traditional state puja at the fort. He will be accompanied by various cabinet ministers and local politicians.

Thousands of Shivbhakts (devotees of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj) from across India are expected to arrive to collect the Shivjyot (sacred flame), creating a high-density environment that necessitates these restrictions.

The district administration has designated specific entry and exit points to prevent gridlock in the narrow approaches to the fort.

Read Also Pune Engineering Student Drowns At Lotus Point Waterfall Near Lonavala During Friends’ Trip

Important Traffic Details & Parking:

- Heavy Vehicles: Total ban on heavy traffic from Narayangaon toward Junnar for the duration of the event.

- Primary Entry: All light vehicles from Narayangaon must proceed via Ghodegaon Phata and Khanapur College to reach the Tathed parking area.

- The Exit Route: To maintain a one-way loop, vehicles leaving Tathed Parking must exit via Wadaj, Savargaon, and Yaselwadi.

- Alternative Approaches: Visitors coming via Otur/Ganeshkhind are directed to park at Mundhe High School.

- Visitors coming from Aptale-Somatwadi must use the Pradakshina Road and park at the Tathed lot before exiting toward Wadaj.

Significance of the Celebration

Shiv Jayanti at Shivneri is the most prominent government-sanctioned celebration of the Maratha warrior king’s birth anniversary. The event is characterised by the Shivjyot tradition, where runners carry torches from the fort to their respective villages across the state.

The administration has emphasised that these measures are essential to accommodate the VVIP movement and the religious fervour of the local population without compromising safety.

Background & Authority

The order was officially signed on 13th February by Collector Jitendra Dudi under Section 115 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The decision follows a detailed security proposal submitted by the Pune Rural Superintendent of Police, Sandeep Singh Gill, highlighting the logistical challenges of managing the 48-hour peak period.

Summary

- Primary Dates:

Feb 18 (10:00 AM) to Feb 19 (Midnight), 2026

- Main Event:

Government Puja by the Chief Minister (Feb 19)

- Restricted Vehicles:

All heavy vehicles on the Narayangaon–Junnar route

- Main Parking Hub:

Tathed Parking (via Dhamankhel Road)

- Alternative Parking:

Mundhe High School parking (for Otur/Kalyan arrivals)

- Traffic Flow:

Strict one-way traffic system in Junnar city