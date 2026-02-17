Pune: Growing Unemployment In Maharashtra Drives Nearly 5,000 Qualified Youth To Seek Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Constable Jobs

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Logo | Representational Image | File

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) has witnessed an overwhelming response to its latest recruitment drive, with 5,423 highly qualified candidates competing for just 462 police constable posts. The applicants include students from all backgrounds, including engineers, lawyers, and postgraduates.

Out of a total of 14,779 applications received, nearly one-third of the applicants hold advanced degrees. This highlights a stark trend in the current competitive job market and the growing issue of unemployment among professional degree holders.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sarang Awad confirmed that the recruitment process is being conducted with strict transparency. He noted that the applicant pool includes 156 engineering graduates, 139 M.Com postgraduates, and even a practising lawyer.

To manage the influx and ensure the integrity of the selection process, the department has deployed specialised officers to oversee the safety and security of the thousands of aspiring recruits currently undergoing evaluation.

The physical recruitment phase commenced on 11th February at the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Sports Complex in Indrayani Nagar, Bhosari. Candidates are required to undergo a rigorous 50-mark physical assessment.

The Selection Process

For male applicants, this includes a 100-meter sprint, shot put, and a 1600-meter run, while female candidates are tested on an 800-meter run, a 100-meter sprint, and the shot put. The sheer volume of applicants has seen youth arriving at the venue as early as 4:00 AM to begin the multi-stage qualification process.

The selection procedure utilises modern technology to maintain efficiency and accuracy. Upon arrival, candidates’ photos and signatures are verified via barcode scanners at the main entrance. Following initial height and chest measurements, applicants proceed to document verification. Those who qualify are issued RFID tags and chest numbers to track their performance during the field tests.

Candidates who fail to meet the required benchmarks at any stage are immediately directed to a disqualification desk, ensuring only the most physically fit and eligible individuals proceed to the final selection rounds.

Unemployment Pushes Overqualified Youths To Police Department

Data provided by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police reveals a diverse educational background among the contenders. The list is dominated by 1,007 B.Sc. graduates and 965 B. Com graduates, but also features specialised professionals such as 59 MBA holders, 23 MCA holders, 18 Master of Social Work (MSW) graduates, and three M.Tech postgraduates.

Other unique applicants include a journalist, a hotel management graduate, and two individuals from the teaching profession holding B.Ed. and B.P.Ed. degrees.

An aspirant on the ground, requesting anonymity, told The Free Press Journal, “I completed an MBA after my engineering degree to secure a high-paying job. It was difficult to find employment with just my civil engineering degree, which is why I pursued an MBA. However, even after that, I couldn’t get a job. With no opportunities coming my way, competitive examinations have become my last resort.”

He also said that some of his friends and classmates have applied for the police recruitment across the state. “We are all from Marathwada. But as police openings are fewer, we apply to the Pune and Mumbai Police Forces,” the aspirant noted.