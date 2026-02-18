Research Centre To Be Set Up In Malvan For Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s Four Forts In Sindhudurg

Maharashtra Guardian Minister for Mumbai Suburbs Ashish Shelar | X - @ShelarAshish

The Department of Cultural Affairs has sanctioned a fund of ₹50 lakh to establish an independent study centre under the University of Mumbai dedicated to the comprehensive study of the four forts in Sindhudurg – Sindhudurg, Padmadurg, Rajkot, and Sarjekot. The assurance given by Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has now received formal government approval, paving the way for a new chapter in the research, documentation, and preservation of these iconic forts in Sindhudurg. The study centre will be established in Malvan.

The proposed centre, supported by this grant, will serve multiple purposes – collecting historical documents, supporting research projects, organizing lecture series, guiding young researchers and scientifically documenting the heritage of all four forts – Sindhudurg, Padmadurg, Rajkot, and Sarjekot. Located in a region historically recognized as an important centre of trade during Shivaji Maharaj’s era, detailed research here will highlight the valour and vision of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Minister Ashish Shelar expressed confidence that the study centre will play a pivotal role in this endeavour.

The announcement of this study centre was made by minister Adv. Shelar during a cultural programme held at the fort, commemorating the 358th anniversary of Sindhudurg Fort on 12th April 2025. Subsequently, Guardian Minister Nitesh Rane, BJP State Vice President Atul Kalsekar, BJP State Secretary Pramod Jathar and BJP Sindhudurg District President Prof. Prabhakar Sawant, in consultation with local subject experts from Malvan, submitted a detailed proposal to the government. After thorough review and deliberation, the government approved the establishment of the centre.

Significant information about Sindhudurg, Padmadurg, Rajkot and Sarjekot forts still needs to be brought to public attention, and extensive study on these historic strongholds is yet to be undertaken. All relevant historical records, including documents relating to the region’s significance as a maritime trading hub, must be systematically collected and examined. Recognizing this need, the Department of Cultural Affairs has sanctioned ₹50 lakh to the University of Mumbai to establish the study centre, ensuring young people can study and draw inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s life, contribute to the nation and the state, all without spending their own resources. By providing academic platform without imposing any financial burden on students, the government seeks to encourage maximum participation by youth in the study and research of these historic forts, emphasized Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar.