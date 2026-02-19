No Amnesty Scheme In 2025-26: KDMC Rules Out 'Abhay Yojana', Intensifies Recovery Drive Against Property Tax Defaulters

Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation |

Kalyan: In a stern message to defaulters, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) has made it clear that no ‘Abhay Yojana’ (amnesty scheme) for property tax and water charges is under consideration for the financial year 2025–26. The civic body has instead intensified recovery drives, warning of strict coercive action against those failing to clear their dues.

Official notice

In an official public notice issued by its Property Tax Department, KDMC stated that property tax bills have already been served and must be paid within the prescribed timeframe. As per Rule 41 under Schedule “D” (Chapter VIII – Taxation Rules) of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act, a delay attracts a penalty of 2% per month.

With arrears mounting, the corporation has initiated aggressive recovery measures. These include attachment of movable and immovable properties, disconnection of water supply connections without prior notice, and initiation of proceedings to auction seized properties through public bidding.

Amnesty schemes were offered in 2023-24, 2024-25 but not this year

Civic officials clarified that while amnesty schemes were rolled out in 2023–24 and 2024–25 to encourage voluntary payment of dues, no such relief measure is being planned this year. The clarification comes amid speculation among taxpayers that the scheme might be reintroduced.

Sources in the civic administration indicated that the move is aimed at improving revenue collection and strengthening KDMC’s financial position to sustain essential services across Kalyan-Dombivli. Property tax remains one of the primary sources of income for the corporation funding infrastructure water supply, sanitation and other civic amenities.

Corporation urges taxpayers to clear dues immediately

The corporation has urged taxpayers to clear their outstanding property tax and water charges immediately to avoid penalties, enforcement action and legal proceedings.

The latest announcement signals a tougher stance by KDMC, shifting from relief measures to strict enforcement as it seeks to plug revenue leakages and ensure fiscal discipline.

