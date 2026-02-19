Crawford Market Area Occupied By Illegal Bangladeshis Hawkers, BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Allege, Visits Spot Alongwith BMC, Police Staff

Continuing his actions against the illegal Bangladeshi hawkers in Mumbai, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Wednesday toured the Mumbai Police Commissioner's Office area and the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market (formerly Crawford Market) to review the situation of unauthorized hawkers. He was accompanied by local corporators, BMC's A, B and C ward staff, and personnel from MRA, LT Marg and Azad Maidan police station.

A ward's assistant commissioner Jaideep More who was present during the inspection said, "Kirit Somaiya ji has complained that many hawkers are illegal and Bangladeshi nationals. We will inspect the hawkers licences. It is mandatory that the stall lisence owners should do business and no anyone else. We will take actions accordingly."

Somaiya added that a large number of unauthorized hawkers were found in front of the Police Commissioner's Office, Abdul Rehman Street, and the Mahatma Phule Market area. No one possesses a license. Shops have been built on the footpaths, and unauthorized stalls and shops have been erected on the pedestrian paths. This was demonstrated directly to the municipal and police officials.

"Due to the announcement of the inspection tour, the unauthorized hawkers from the entire area had disappeared. Just as the illegal Bangladeshi Muslim hawkers were absent during the visit, there should consistently be a clean environment, clear roads, and open pedestrian paths," Somaiya told BMC and police officials.

The BJP leader claimed that a virtual takeover by Bangladeshi Muslims was witnessed at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Market. A massive pandal (tent) has been constructed outside the market, housing several illegal shops. These shops are occupied by unauthorized individuals and Bangladeshi Muslims.

"The relocated/temporary stalls built in the pandal outside the market have been there for 5–6 years. The individuals currently occupying and running these stalls are Bangladeshi Muslims. A large number of the staff working in this market are from outside Maharashtra; many appear to be Bangladeshis, and their police verification has not been conducted," Somaiya claimed.

After inspecting the first two stalls, Somaiya pointed out that both were unauthorized. "Boards with names like 'Rais... Shop Owner' have been displayed".

Kirit Somaiya demanded that an immediate inquiry be conducted into the mismanagement of Mahatma Phule Market. He called for immediate action against illegal Bangladeshis and Bangladeshi Muslims, insisting that all such stalls be sealed and orders be issued to demolish the unauthorized structures.

