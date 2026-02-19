Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar Retired Dentist Loses ₹3.62 Crore Lifetime Savings In Sophisticated Online Share Trading Scam Via WhatsApp, Telegram

A 69-year-old retired dentist from Ghatkopar has allegedly been duped of Rs.3.62 crore in an online share trading scam operated through WhatsApp, Telegram and a fraudulent investment website. | Representational Image

Victim invested life savings kept for post-retirement sustenance

The complainant, Dr. Pallavi Subodh Nanavati (69), a resident of Ghatkopar (East), had invested her lifetime savings, which she had kept in bank accounts for her post-retirement sustenance. According to her complaint, in August 2025, she received a WhatsApp voice call from a person identifying himself as “Kunjun Patel” from mobile number +91 4435305294. During the conversation, he asked whether she was interested in share trading. When she enquired about currency trading, he assured her that complete training would be provided.

He then instructed her to download Telegram and directed her to visit a website www.Tradgrip.com for further details. After she accessed the website, the accused allegedly created a trading account in her name and began guiding her on Telegram on how to trade. Two other persons, introduced as “Hussain Sir (Manager)” and “Ahmed Sir (Risk Manager),” also provided instructions through Telegram.

Initial ₹16,000 investment showed ₹5,000 profit, encouraging more

Initially, the accused shared bank account details on Telegram for investment. Dr. Nanavati transferred ₹16,000 as her first investment. Subsequently, her online trading account reflected a profit of approximately ₹5,000, which encouraged her to invest further. Over time, she continued investing larger amounts as instructed. However, on February 8, 2026, when she ran out of funds, she contacted her son Maulik, who resides in the United States, seeking financial assistance. When he questioned the reason for the requirement despite her having savings, she informed him about her ongoing share trading investments and the profits being reflected online.

Her son then conducted his own inquiry into the so-called trading platform and informed her that it was a scam. He advised her to immediately stop making payments and approach the police.

Realising she had been cheated, Dr. Nanavati stopped transferring money. On February 9, 2026, she received an email from info@tradgrip.com asking her to complete necessary formalities regarding her investment and to contact them.

Fearing further fraud, she deleted her Instagram account and stopped responding to calls from the accused. However, she continued receiving repeated calls from multiple mobile numbers pressuring her to continue investing. On February 13, 2026, she approached the 1930 Cyber Police Helpline in Bandra, Mumbai, and registered an online complaint. In her complaint, she has alleged that between August 2025 and February 8, 2026, she was cheated of ₹3,62,55,600 by six unidentified accused, including the person identifying himself as Kunjun Patel, “Hussain Sir” and “Ahmed Sir” (Telegram identities now deleted), the operators of the website www.Tradgrip.com, the holder of the email ID info@tradgrip.com, holders of 35 mobile numbers used to contact her, and Beneficiary bank account holders who received the funds. Based on her complaint, a case has been registered against six unknown persons at the East Region Cyber Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

