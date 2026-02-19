 Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Railing Breaks Due To Overcrowding At Shivneri Fort In Pune, Triggers Stampede-Like Situation, Several Injured
A railing broke amid heavy crowding during celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary at Shivneri Fort in Junnar, leaving 15 to 20 devotees injured. Several women and children sustained minor injuries and were admitted to Junnar Government Hospital. No fatalities were reported. The incident occurred after midnight as massive crowds exceeded the fort’s capacity.

Pune, Feb 19: A railing broke amid heavy crowding during celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary at Shivneri Fort in Junnar, triggering panic and leaving three to four devotees injured, as per IANS. Several women and children sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The injured were rushed to Junnar Government Hospital and are reported to be stable. No fatalities have been reported.

Midnight Gathering Swells Beyond Capacity

The incident occurred past midnight as thousands gathered at the historic fort, the birthplace of Shivaji Maharaj. The birth anniversary of the founder of Hindavi Swarajya is celebrated across Maharashtra with great enthusiasm. As in previous years, youths carrying the Shiv Jyot, members of various organisations and large numbers of devotees had assembled at the site.

Chants of Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji filled the air from midnight onwards. However, the turnout reportedly exceeded the fort’s capacity, leading to severe overcrowding.

Narrow Routes Add To Chaos

Reports indicate that pathways below the Ambarkhana, along with the Hatti Darwaza and Ganesh Darwaza areas, are particularly narrow. Thousands attempted to pass through these stretches simultaneously, even as many devotees were descending while others were climbing up.

With limited space and heavy two way movement, pushing broke out in parts of the crowd. The situation escalated when a railing gave way under pressure, causing several people to fall and suffer injuries. Authorities and volunteers intervened swiftly to control the situation and assist the injured.

More details are awaited.

