Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air Quality

Mumbai woke up to clear blue skies and comfortable early morning temperatures on Thursday, offering residents a pleasant start to the day. At around 7.30 am, the temperature hovered at 23 degrees Celsius, with the day expected to warm up to nearly 28 degrees.

The India Meteorological readings indicated bright sunshine through the morning hours, with temperatures gradually climbing from 23 degrees at 8 am to around 28 degrees by noon. The minimum and maximum for the day are expected to remain between 23 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Dry Conditions, Light Winds

There is little chance of rainfall, with precipitation recorded at zero per cent. Humidity levels were around 61 to 67 per cent during the early hours, lending a slight misty feel to the air. Winds were measured at approximately 10 to 14 kilometres per hour, providing mild relief from the warming conditions.

The forecast for the coming days suggests stable weather, with maximum temperatures ranging between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius through the weekend. Nights are expected to remain relatively cooler, averaging 23 to 24 degrees.

Air Quality A Cause For Concern

Despite the pleasant weather, air pollution continues to cast a shadow over the city. The overall Air Quality Index for Mumbai stood at 143 in the morning, placing it in the poor category.

Particulate matter levels remain elevated, with PM2.5 recorded at 57 micrograms per cubic metre and PM10 at 70 micrograms per cubic metre. These fine particles can penetrate deep into the lungs and may aggravate respiratory conditions, especially among children, the elderly and those with asthma.

Several pockets of the city reported higher readings. Kandivali East recorded an AQI of 157, Malad West stood at 152, while Anushakti Nagar reported 150. In comparison, areas such as Colaba and Mahalaxmi fared slightly better, with AQI levels around 109 and 121 respectively. Navi Mumbai recorded a higher overall reading of 194.

Health experts advise residents to limit prolonged outdoor exposure during peak traffic hours and consider wearing masks if sensitive to pollution.

While the sun shines brightly over Mumbai, the air quality serves as a reminder that the city’s environmental challenges remain far from over.

