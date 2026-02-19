 Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Homage To Visionary Warrior King
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiShivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Homage To Visionary Warrior King

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Homage To Visionary Warrior King

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra leader Devendra Fadnavis led tributes on the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Calling him a visionary leader and champion of Swarajya, leaders across the country remembered his courage, governance and people-centric rule. Vice President C P Radhakrishnan also paid homage, highlighting Shivaji’s enduring legacy.

Pooja MehtaUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 09:09 AM IST
article-image
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Homage To Visionary Warrior King | Image source: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Leaders across the country paid heartfelt tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a visionary ruler, a fearless warrior and the architect of Hindavi Swarajya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed in reverence to the Maratha king, describing him as a visionary leader, exceptional administrator and strategic thinker. In his message on Shivaji Jayanti, Modi said the courage of Shivaji Maharaj continues to inspire generations, his governance offers guidance and his spirit of justice and self respect strengthens society.

The Prime Minister noted that Shivaji’s ideals of Swarajya remain relevant even today, urging citizens to draw inspiration from his life and leadership in building a strong and self-reliant nation.

Fadnavis Salutes Eternal Symbol Of Courage

FPJ Shorts
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of Bowling During IND vs NED ICC T20 WC Match
'Couldn't Agree More': Yuzvendra Chahal Backs Call To Let Varun Chakravarthy Complete His Quota Of Bowling During IND vs NED ICC T20 WC Match
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air Quality
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air Quality
Will US Strike Iran This Weekend? Donald Trump Yet To Take Final Call: Report
Will US Strike Iran This Weekend? Donald Trump Yet To Take Final Call: Report
FM Sitharaman Pitches India As Top FDI Destination To Norwegian CEOs In Oslo
FM Sitharaman Pitches India As Top FDI Destination To Norwegian CEOs In Oslo

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid homage, calling Shivaji Maharaj the eternal symbol of courage and the visionary founder of Hindavi Swarajya who reshaped the course of history. In his message, Fadnavis offered salutations to the warrior king, underlining his enduring impact on Maharashtra’s identity and pride.

Across the state, celebrations were marked by processions, cultural programmes and tributes at statues and memorials dedicated to the Maratha ruler.

Vice President Joins In Tribute

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan paid respectful tributes, describing Shivaji Maharaj as the architect of Swarajya, protector of dharma and champion of people centric governance. He said Shivaji’s life and ideals continue to inspire courage, justice and selfless leadership.

From Delhi to Maharashtra, the birth anniversary was observed with solemnity and pride, as political leaders and citizens alike remembered the towering legacy of the warrior king whose name still resonates with valour and vision.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Homage To Visionary...
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Homage To Visionary...
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air...
Mumbai Weather Update, Feb 19: City Wakes Up To Clear Skies At 23°C As AQI 143 Signals Poor Air...
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Railing Breaks Due To Overcrowding At Shivneri Fort In Pune, Triggers...
Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: Railing Breaks Due To Overcrowding At Shivneri Fort In Pune, Triggers...
Mumbai News: Court Acquits Couple Accused Of Killing 2-Year-Old Son Over Extramarital Affair, Cites...
Mumbai News: Court Acquits Couple Accused Of Killing 2-Year-Old Son Over Extramarital Affair, Cites...
NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Emerges As MVA's Consensus Candidate For Rajya Sabha As Seven Seats From...
NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Emerges As MVA's Consensus Candidate For Rajya Sabha As Seven Seats From...