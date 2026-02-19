Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Narendra Modi, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Homage To Visionary Warrior King

Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti: PM Modi, Devendra Fadnavis & Others Pay Homage To Visionary Warrior King | Image source: Narendra Modi/Twitter

Leaders across the country paid heartfelt tributes to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary, remembering him as a visionary ruler, a fearless warrior and the architect of Hindavi Swarajya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi bowed in reverence to the Maratha king, describing him as a visionary leader, exceptional administrator and strategic thinker. In his message on Shivaji Jayanti, Modi said the courage of Shivaji Maharaj continues to inspire generations, his governance offers guidance and his spirit of justice and self respect strengthens society.

The Prime Minister noted that Shivaji’s ideals of Swarajya remain relevant even today, urging citizens to draw inspiration from his life and leadership in building a strong and self-reliant nation.

Fadnavis Salutes Eternal Symbol Of Courage

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also paid homage, calling Shivaji Maharaj the eternal symbol of courage and the visionary founder of Hindavi Swarajya who reshaped the course of history. In his message, Fadnavis offered salutations to the warrior king, underlining his enduring impact on Maharashtra’s identity and pride.

Across the state, celebrations were marked by processions, cultural programmes and tributes at statues and memorials dedicated to the Maratha ruler.

Vice President Joins In Tribute

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan paid respectful tributes, describing Shivaji Maharaj as the architect of Swarajya, protector of dharma and champion of people centric governance. He said Shivaji’s life and ideals continue to inspire courage, justice and selfless leadership.

From Delhi to Maharashtra, the birth anniversary was observed with solemnity and pride, as political leaders and citizens alike remembered the towering legacy of the warrior king whose name still resonates with valour and vision.