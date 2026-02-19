 Mumbai Road Accident: Victim's Family Claims Juvenile Driver's Father Offered ₹40 Lakh To Settle Case
Mumbai businessman Dhrumil Patel (33) died after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, hit his scooter in Vidyavihar. His family claims the teen’s father offered ₹40 lakh to settle the case and used influence to derail the probe. They’ve sought court intervention to oppose the father’s bail plea, which will be heard after their submission.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai Road Accident: Victim's Family Claims Juvenile Driver's Father Offered ₹40 Lakh To Settle Case | Representational Image

Mumbai: The family of businessman Dhrumil Patel, 33, who lost his life after a speeding SUV, allegedly driven by a 17-year-old, rammed his scooter in Vidyavihar, has claimed that the father of the juvenile offered them Rs 40 lakh to settle the case.

In the complaint to Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 6, the family has claimed that “since the incident, the accused has utilised his affluent background and money power to scuttle the investigation”. Dhrumil’s uncle, Mahesh, has moved a plea through advocate Ruben Mascarenhas, seeking intervention in the hearing of the bail application of the juvenile’s father before the metropolitan magistrate court, Vikhroli.

The plea was allowed on Wednesday; the victim’s family will now be heard by the court on Friday before deciding the bail plea. The minor driver’s father has moved the bail plea claiming that the car was driven by his son without his knowledge and consent.

However, the victim’s family in their intervention plea has claimed that “being both the father of the minor and the registered owner of the vehicle, bears direct and substantial responsibility for the events leading to the fatal accident”. The family has further alleged that the juvenile “has a history of such antics and stunts”, which have since been deleted.

