Mumbai News: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies 13 Days After Parel Road Accident; Bhoiwada Police Add Murder Charge Against Bus Driver

Mumbai: A four-year-old boy died at KEM Hospital 13 days after sustaining severe injuries in a tragic road accident in Parel. In this case, an FIR have been registered at Bhoiwada police station on February 4. Senior Police Inspector Dattatray Thakur of Bhoiwada Police Station told FPJ that Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been added to the case after death of four year old boy during treatment.

He further stated that the bus driver was arrested on the same day the incident occurred. An alcohol test was also conducted on him, and the report came back negative (nil). The accident occurred on Wednesday, February 4, at the signal opposite Parel Workshop on Dr. B.A. Road in Parel. The child had suffered serious injuries and was undergoing treatment in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of KEM Hospital.

Bus driver arrested on same day, alcohol test negative

The child, Athang Tawde (4), was travelling home on a two-wheeler with his father, Mandar Mahendra Tawde (36), when the accident took place. According to the complaint filed by Mandar Tawde, he was riding his Jupiter scooter towards Lalbaug with his son after picking up his wife. They had halted at the signal near the Central Railway Workshop, after descending the Parel bridge, and were waiting for the signal to turn green. With barely 10–15 seconds left for the signal to change, a speeding Shivshahi bus rammed into their two-wheeler from behind.

The bus, bearing registration number MH-09 EM 8639, was allegedly being driven negligently and recklessly by the driver, identified as Shamrao Nathrao Nagargoje (34), a resident of Beed district. Due to the impact, young Athang suffered severe injuries and was rushed to the KEM hospital, where he remains under critical care in the PICU. Mandar Tawde also sustained injuries and is currently undergoing medical treatment and physiotherapy.

Locals demand strict action against accused driver

The police arrested the bus driver following the incident. He was later produced before the court and released on bail. The accident has triggered anger among local residents, who have demanded strict action against the accused driver. An FIR has been registered at the Bhoiwada police station under under Sections 281, 125(a)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

