Mumbai Crime Branch Seizes Pistol Used In Firing Outside Rohit Shetty's Residence From Haryana

Mumbai: The Mumbai Crime Branch has seized the pistol allegedly used by accused Deepak Sharma in the firing incident outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence. The weapon was recovered from Haryana, marking a significant breakthrough in the investigation.

Foreign-made semi-automatic pistol sent for forensic analysis

According to officials, the seized weapon is a foreign-made semi-automatic pistol. It has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for ballistic examination, and police are awaiting the report, which is expected to provide crucial forensic evidence linking the weapon to the crime.

Additional Commissioner of Police Shailesh Balkawde told The Free Press Journal that police teams had been tracking the accused for nearly 15–16 days after shooter fled Mumbai. “Our officers and staff worked round the clock to trace the accused who had escaped from Mumbai. Their efforts have paid off,” he said.

Police added that one more wanted accused, believed to be from Uttar Pradesh, remains absconding. He was reportedly present at Kalyan railway station at one point and is being actively traced. Officials expressed confidence that he would be arrested soon.

Accused Sunny resided in Kalyan for two years

Sources further revealed that accused Sunny had been residing in Kalyan for the past two years and was familiar with Mumbai’s topography. He reportedly worked as a vegetable vendor in the area. Shooter Deepak, however, had visited Mumbai only twice once prior to the incident and again on the day of the firing.

Investigators have learned that four individuals Sonu, Deepak, Sunny, and the absconding accused were allegedly given a contract of ₹3 lakh to open fire outside Rohit Shetty’s house. Of this amount, shooter Deepak allegedly received ₹50,000.

Scooter arranged by Pune accused parked at Vile Parle station

As per the probe, a scooter arranged by a Pune-based accused was parked outside Vile Parle railway station, with the key kept inside the vehicle’s storage compartment. Deepak, Sonu, and Sunny used the scooter to travel to Juhu bus stop. There, Deepak switched off his mobile phone and handed it over to Sonu, instructing him to meet later at the bus stop.

Deepak and Sunny then walked towards Rohit Shetty’s residence. While Sunny stood at a distance, Deepak allegedly went near the house and opened fire. After the incident, the trio fled the area and took an auto-rickshaw to Thane railway station. Further investigation in the case is underway.

