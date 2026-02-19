 Mumbai News: Juhu Police Arrest Man For Passing Obscene Remarks At College Student In Vile Parle
Mumbai News: Juhu Police Arrest Man For Passing Obscene Remarks At College Student In Vile Parle

Mumbai News: Juhu Police Arrest Man For Passing Obscene Remarks At College Student In Vile Parle

Juhu police arrested 38-year-old Mithun Mahanto for allegedly making vulgar remarks to a 20-year-old student outside her college gate in Vile Parle (West). Alert friends chased and caught the accused before handing him to police. A sexual harassment case has been registered.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 03:05 AM IST
The Juhu police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly passing obscene remarks at a college student in the Nehru Nagar area of Vile Parle (West). | Representative Image

Mumbai: The Juhu police have arrested a 38-year-old man for allegedly passing obscene remarks at a college student in the Nehru Nagar area of Vile Parle (West).

Accused Mithun Mahanto made inappropriate comment

The accused, identified as Mithun Mahanto, allegedly made an inappropriate comment at a 20-year-old college student while she was standing outside the college gate with her friends.

Maharashtra State Board Considers AI-Powered Digital Evaluation For SSC, HSC Exams After CBSE's OSM...
Incident occurred while victim was chatting with friends

According to police, the incident occurred when the victim was chatting with her friends outside the campus. The accused allegedly passed a vulgar remark and attempted to flee from the spot. However, alert students chased and caught him before handing him over to the police.

An officer from the Juhu Police Station said that a case of sexual harassment has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

