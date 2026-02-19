Maharashtra State Board Considers AI-Powered Digital Evaluation For SSC, HSC Exams After CBSE's OSM Announcement

A day after the Central Board of secondary education announced using artificial intelligence to evaluate the board exam answer sheets, the Maharashtra State Board of secondary and higher secondary education is also considering digital shift. | File Pic

Mumbai: A day after the Central Board of secondary education announced using artificial intelligence to evaluate the board exam answer sheets, the Maharashtra State Board of secondary and higher secondary education is also considering digital shift.

Proposal sent for approval, final decision awaited

The board of education has sent a proposal for approval to make the digital transition, however it has not be finalised yet.

The boards have stated that using artificial intelligence will improve transparency, accuracy and efficiency in the grading system.

An official from the state board said, "there is always a scope for human error, with AI system the re-checks will be far less and the result will be given out in less amount of time."

"The discussion with the policy makers is on-going and there should be a decision soon," he said.

CBSE announces On-Screen Marking for Class 12 this academic year

The CBSE has already announced the On-Screen Marking (OSM) to digitise the grading system. The new mechanism will be only for class 12 this academic year.

"The evaluation will transition to a digital system to strengthen transparency, precision and efficiency. The envisaged benefits of OSM include elimination of totalling errors, automated coordination with reduced manual intervention, faster evaluation through wider teacher participation, savings in transportation time and cost, and enabling teachers to continue regular duties at their schools," stated the board.

As teb board will tend to papers of over 18 lakh students, the results are generally released after 60 days, however in the new process, the examiners are required to scan the papers and upload on the OSM. The grading will be done digitally under the supervision of the teachers.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/