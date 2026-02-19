Mulund Metro Parapet Collapse: Court Extends Custody Of Five Accused In Fatal Case | File Photo

Mumbai: Days after one person was killed in the Metro Line 4 parapet collapse in Mulund, a Mumbai court, on Wednesday, extended the police custody of five arrested accused by two days. The order was passed by the Judicial Magistrate First Class, 27th Court, Mulund West.

The police informed the court that the accused have not been cooperating with the investigation. They further alleged that the companies involved have failed to submit key documents, which are crucial for determining accountability in the fatal accident. The police sought a seven-day extension of custody, arguing that custodial interrogation of all accused together is necessary to establish individual roles and responsibilities.

However, after hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted custody extension until February 20. During arguments, defence Advocate Suvarna Awhad-Vast contended that the accident occurred solely due to the actions of the absconding welder, Ramaashish Yadav. According to the defence, site supervisor Prashant Bhoir had clearly instructed the welder not to cut the iron rods as the parapet had not yet been fully concretised.

Despite these instructions, the welder allegedly cut the rods. The defence argued that the welder fled the site after the accident and was directly responsible for the mishap. Advocate Awhad-Vast further submitted that three of the arrested senior officials had no direct involvement with on-site operations and had arrived only after the accident to assist. She stated that the company has extended financial and logistical support to the deceased’s family and the injured victims and has been cooperating with the authorities.

Preliminary findings suggest that the concrete precast parapet was installed on the night of February 12 using a turnbuckle mechanism. However, it had not been fully concretised. The structure, positioned at the end corner of a segment, was scheduled for concreting the following day. Before that could be completed, it collapsed on February 14, leading to the fatal accident.

The arrested accused from Milan Road Buildtech, a subcontractor of Reliance Astaldi JV, and DB Hill LBG Supervisory Company are Harish Chauhan (project director), Kuldeep Sapkal (project manager), Saurab Singh (deputy manager), Prashant Bhoir (site supervisor), and Avdhoot Inamdar (project manager). Welder Ramaashish Yadav and DB Hill LBG project consultant Sai Suresh remain absconding.

