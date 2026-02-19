 'Kharge Committee Report On Pune Mundhwa Land Case Involving Parth Pawar Sealed; Govt To Decide After Review': Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule
HomeMumbai'Kharge Committee Report On Pune Mundhwa Land Case Involving Parth Pawar Sealed; Govt To Decide After Review': Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

'Kharge Committee Report On Pune Mundhwa Land Case Involving Parth Pawar Sealed; Govt To Decide After Review': Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule

Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the Kharge Inquiry Committee report in the Pune Mundhwa land case remains sealed and will be reviewed before any action is taken. Allegations were earlier raised against Parth Pawar. The government will examine the findings and consult the Chief Minister before deciding on strict action if irregularities are found.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 02:31 AM IST
Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule (R) & Parth Pawar (L) | File Pic

Mumbai: Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that the report of the Kharge Inquiry Committee in the Pune Mundhwa land case—where allegations were raised against Parth Pawar, son of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar—remains sealed, and any decision on further action will be taken only after a detailed review of the findings. After allegations were made against Parth Pawar, son of DCM Ajit Pawar, CM Fadanvis had constituted a committee under Additional Chief Secretary Vikas Kharge to inquire about the entire Mundwa land scam. The committee submitted a report on monday to Revenue mInister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Minister cautions against forming opinions based on media reports

Addressing the media, Bawankule cautioned against forming opinions based solely on media reports, stating that the government would require two to three days to study the committee’s report thoroughly. He added that consultations would then be held with the Chief Minister before arriving at a final decision. According to the minister, the specific observations, legal provisions invoked, and recommendations made in the report would be carefully examined, following which immediate and strict action would be initiated against anyone found guilty of irregularities involving government land.

He emphasised that officials involved in wrongdoing would not be allowed to continue in government service, underscoring the administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency.

