MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Meets Deputy CM Eknath Shinde At 'Nandanvan' Amid Political Realignment Buzz After Ajit Pawar's Death And KDMC Support

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray on Wednesday met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at his residence in Thane, marking their first in-person interaction after last month’s civic body election results. The meeting, which lasted around 20–25 minutes at Shinde’s Nandanvan bungalow, has triggered widespread political speculation across the state.

Shinde's office terms interaction as courtesy visit covering various issues

According to a functionary from the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the two leaders discussed a range of issues, though details of the conversation were not disclosed. Sources described the interaction as a “courtesy visit,” but the timing—soon after the municipal poll outcomes—has fuelled debate in political circles about possible realignments.

Sources also said discussion was also held on the political scenario of state politics after Ajit Pawar's sudden death and UBT's support to BJP at Chandrapur Municipal corporation to make BJP's mayor and neglecting Congress who is an ally of MVA. In the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, six MNS corporators extended support to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and joined the ruling side—another development that intensified political discussion around Wednesday’s meeting. Raj had also assured Shinde full cooperation from his corporators to run the KDMC functioning.

December 2025 alliance

In December 2025, Raj Thackeray and UBT Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had announced an alliance for municipal elections. However, the alliance failed to secure power in any major civic body, including Mumbai, where it remained far from a majority.

The results proved particularly disappointing for the MNS, which emerged as one of the weakest-performing parties statewide, winning only six seats in Mumbai, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 65. Despite contesting against Shinde’s faction in the civic polls, Raj Thackeray had largely avoided sharp criticism of the Deputy Chief Minister during the campaign.

Raj and Shinde have maintained periodic contact over recent years

Raj Thackeray and Eknath Shinde have maintained periodic contact in recent years. After Shinde became Chief Minister following the Shiv Sena split, Raj Thackeray had met and congratulated him. He had also campaigned in Thane for Shinde’s son, MP Shrikant Shinde, during the Lok Sabha elections.

Despite later contesting municipal polls on opposing sides, communication between the two leaders never fully ceased, observers note.

Responding to the meeting, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare downplayed its political significance. She said there was nothing unusual about a party chief meeting the state’s Deputy Chief Minister and described such interactions as routine courtesy calls outside the election period.

Andhare added that only the leaders of the two parties could clarify the purpose of the meeting and cautioned against reading too much into a formal interaction.

