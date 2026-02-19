BMC Slaps ₹50 Lakh Fine On Contractor For Slow Progress On Goregaon-Mulund Link Road Flyover

The BMC has fined the contractor Rs. 50 lakh for slow progress on the flyover between Dindoshi Court and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari at Goregaon East, part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project. |

Mumbai: The BMC has fined the contractor Rs. 50 lakh for slow progress on the flyover between Dindoshi Court and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari at Goregaon East, part of the Goregaon-Mulund Link Road project. The civic body has asked for work to be expedited, with the flyover scheduled to open by May 31, 2026.

Phase 3(A) includes 1.26 km flyover connecting Dindoshi to Phalke Nagar

The GMLR project has been planned in four phases, with Phase 3(A) comprising the construction of a flyover and an elevated rotary. Under this phase, work is currently underway on a 1.26-kilometre-long flyover connecting Dindoshi Court, Goregaon and Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar conducted an on-site inspection of the project on Wednesday.

The elevated corridor begins near Dindoshi Court, takes a 90-degree turn at Ratnagiri Junction Hotel, and descends at Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari. At present, all 31 pillars of the flyover have been successfully erected. Of the total 30 spans, 20 have been completed, and work on the remaining 10 spans is set to be expedited. Overall, approximately 75 per cent of the project has been completed so far.

Detailed schedule drawn up

Bangar said, “A detailed schedule has been drawn up for launching girders over the piers, casting the deck slab, and constructing approach roads. Officials have been instructed to deploy additional manpower and machinery to ensure completion of the work before the monsoon.” However, during the site visit, it was observed that the contractor had failed to adhere to the prescribed timeline. Taking serious note of the slow pace of construction, Bangar directed that a penalty of Rs. 50 lakh be imposed on the contractor.

Following the inspection, Bangar also visited the launch shaft excavation site for the twin tunnel project near Film city in Goregaon. Two advanced Tunnel Boring Machines (TBMs) will be deployed for constructing the underground twin tunnels under the project. After completion of the initial phase of excavation, the process of lowering the TBM into the shaft is scheduled to commence in March. The launch shaft measures approximately 200 metres in length, 50 metres in width and 30 metres in depth.

350-tonne crane on site, 800-tonne crane to arrive by Feb end

"Excavation required for lowering the TBM has been completed, and work on the cradle structure needed for launching the machine is currently underway. An 800-metric-tonne and a 350-metric-tonne crane are required to lower the TBM into the shaft. Of these, the 350-metric-tonne crane has already reached the site, while the 800-metric-tonne crane is expected to arrive by the last week of February. All preparatory works are targeted for completion, and the process of lowering the TBM is slated to begin by March 10," Bangar said.

The 12.2-km GMLR will connect the Western Express Highway at Goregaon with the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund, cutting travel time from 75 to 25 minutes. The project, being executed in four phases, has a total cost of Rs. 14,000 crore. Once complete, it will provide seamless east-west connectivity across Mumbai.

