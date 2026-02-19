 CR & WR RPF Arrest 'Bangali Baba' For Pasting Illegal Publicity Material In Railway Coaches And Premises
Mumbai police and joint RPF teams of Central and Western Railways arrested Mohd Nazir Andari, aka “Bangali Baba,” on February 17 for illegally pasting publicity material in railway coaches and premises. Around 15,000 posters were recovered. Interrogation revealed involvement of associates and printing agencies.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 03:47 AM IST
article-image
Operation conducted on Feb 17

In a joint operation conducted on 17.02.2026 under the guidance of Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, Mumbai Division of Central Railway, a coordinated RPF team of the Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) successfully apprehended a person posing as a “Bangali Baba” for illegally pasting and distributing publicity material in railway rakes and on railway premises.

Acting on specific intelligence received from reliable informers regarding a fake Baba operating in the Reay Road area, a joint raid was conducted at Mira Ali Dargah, Darukhana, Reay Road.

Accused Mohd Nazir Andari held, 15,000 posters seized

During the raid, one accused identified as Mohd Nazir Andari, was apprehended and approximately 15,000 printed posters intended for advertisement and publicity in railway rakes and premises were recovered from his possession. Upon interrogation, the accused admitted to carrying out business activities and using railway premises, including railway train coaches, for promotional purposes without obtaining any permission from Railway authorities. Accordingly, a case has been registered vide CR No. 104/2026 under Sections 144, 145(b), 147, and 166 at Vadala.

Further interrogation of the accused revealed the involvement of other suspects who assisted in printing and pasting the publicity material inside railway coaches. Investigation is ongoing to identify and apprehend the associates involved. Financial transactions linked to the printing agency and individuals suspected of pasting the posters are also under detailed analysis.

Railway warns unauthorised advertisement is punishable offence

Central Railway reiterates that unauthorized advertisement, defacement, and misuse of railway property are punishable offences under the Railway Act. Strict action will be taken against individuals and groups indulging in such unlawful activities.

Central Railway also appeals to the general public to refrain from pasting or displaying unauthorized notices/posters inside / outside trains and on railway premises. Those interested in advertising may approach the Commercial Department of Central Railway for permission.

Central Railway remains committed to maintaining clean, safe and passenger friendly railway premises, and seeks the cooperation of all citizens in keeping railway property neat, disciplined and damage-free.

