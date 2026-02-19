Central Railway GM Goswami Inspects Wadi-Solapur Section, Reviews Safety, Facilities And Infrastructure Upgrades

Prateek Goswami, General Manager, Central Railway, conducted a detailed safety inspection of the Wadi-Solapur Section on Solapur Division on 18 February 2026 to review operational efficiency, safety standards and the progress of ongoing developmental works. |

Inspection begins at Wadi with crew lobby

The inspection commenced at Wadi with the General Manager’s inspection of the Crew Lobby and new Crew Counselling Room, Running Room along with new facilities, Renovated Ladies Waiting Hall and the New Poly Clinic & Computerised Radiography system. Shri Goswami also inspected the A-Class Accident Relief Train and 140 tonne Crane, Route Relay Interlocking and New Wadi Traction Distribution Depot. Briefings on status of work in progress on Wadi Gati Shakti Units and Wadi Yard re-modelling plan were also presented to the General Manager. Tree plantation activity was also carried out during the inspection.

At Kalaburagi, Goswami inspected the New Track machine rest house and the New QC lab at the Signal Depot. The General Manager also reviewed exhibitions by the S&T and other departments.

A demonstration of Ultra Sonic Flaw Detection system was also presented Inspection of the Kalaburagi-Bablad section, Gaudgaon and Bridge & Curve inspection

Inspects interlocked gate

The General Manager carried out inspection of the Engineering interlocked gate at kms 564/7-8 on the Kalaburagi-Bablad section and reviewed the Level Crossing gate and Over Head Equipment parameters.

Further, the General Manager carried out inspection of Points and Switch Expansion Joints, followed by inspection of Traction Sub Station and Testing Van at Gaudgaon Yard.

Goswami carried out a detailed inspection of the Bori Bridge(Bridge no 511/2) on the Dudhani-Boroti section followed by Curve inspection of Curve no 103 UP on the Boroti-Nagansur section, where he reviewed the OHE measurements.

At Akkalkot Road, the General Manager inspected the Electronic Interlocking, Renovated Track Machine rest house, Railway Colony, and Garden where tree plantation activity was carried out.

At Tikekarwadi inspection of Gang no 01 was carried out along with Briefing of Coaching Depot plans.

Upgraded Ophthalmology Department at Solapur Railway Hospital inspected

The General Manger also inspected the Upgraded Opthalmology Department at Solapur Railway Hospital, which included inspection of Auto Kerato Refracto Tonometer, Digital Lensometer, Digital Photo LED Slit lamp with applanation tonometer, followed by inspection of the new Operating Table with Electro-hydraulic actuator .

Goswami also interacted with Branch Officers, reiterating the Hon’ble Minister of Railways’ emphasis on intensified focus on Safety, Maintenance, Quality and Training (SMQT). He also held discussions with Union representatives and interacted with the press, satisfactorily addressing their queries.

During the inspection, Goswami reviewed cleanliness standards, punctuality of train operations and progress of ongoing maintenance and infrastructure upgradation works along the section.

Advises staff to remain vigilant, emphasises safety protocols

The General Manager also interacted with officers and staff of various departments and advised them to remain vigilant and committed to the highest standards of safety and reliability emphasizing strong inter-departmental coordination and strict adherence to safety protocols.

Throughout the inspection, the General Manager engaged with ground-level staff, underscoring the importance of safe train operations, infrastructure reliability and passenger-centric services. He gave thoughtful insights to the working staff for overall improvement of the image of Indian Railways and passenger convenience.

Dr.Sujeet Mishra, Divisional Railway Manager, Solapur Division, along with Principal Heads of Departments and Senior Officers from Headquarters and Solapur Division, accompanied the General Manager during the inspection.

