Mumbai News: Court Acquits Couple Accused Of Killing 2-Year-Old Son Over Extramarital Affair, Cites Lack Of Evidence

Mumbai: A sessions court has acquitted a 30-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, who were booked for the murder of Rehmatali’s two-year-old son in April 2023 over an alleged extramarital affair. The court let them off for want of corroborative evidence. The accused are Rehmatali Ansari and Ajamatunisha Ansari.

Complaint lodged by victim's sister Kismat Ali Ansari

The complaint was lodged with the Shahunagar police by Rehmatali’s sister, Kismat Ali Ansari. She stated that on April 18, 2023, Rehmatali had taken her two sons and his own son, Mohammad Asad, out to buy chocolates. While her sons returned home later, Asad did not.

That night, Rehmatali allegedly gave evasive and contradictory replies about the child’s whereabouts. A local resident also informed the complainant that he had earlier expressed an intention to make his wife “disappear” due to an extramarital relationship, deepening suspicion that he was concealing the child’s location.

Child's body found in plastic bag near Abhinandan Hotel

On April 19, 2023, a resident spotted a suspicious white plastic bag near Abhinandan Hotel at Kemkar Square. Inside it was the body of Mohammad Asad. When Rehmatali reached the spot and saw the body, he fled, the prosecution claimed.

The police alleged that Rehmatali killed his son and disposed of the body, acting at the instigation of Ajamatunisha.

Prosecution failed to establish motive or relationship

However, the court held that the prosecution failed to establish a motive or prove the alleged relationship between the accused. It noted that multiple witnesses consistently stated that Rehmatali actively participated in the search for the child and did not attempt to abscond, conduct inconsistent with guilt.

The court further observed procedural lapses in the investigation, including delay in filing the FIR, failure to seize original documents, non-examination of key witnesses, and absence of scientific or forensic evidence linking the accused to the crime.

“These deficiencies cumulatively create serious doubt about the prosecution's case and demonstrate that the prosecution has failed to prove the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt,” the court said while acquitting both.

