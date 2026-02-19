NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Emerges As MVA's Consensus Candidate For Rajya Sabha As Seven Seats From Maharashtra Go To Polls On March 16

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Even though NCP chief Sharad Pawar had announced a few years ago that he may not contest any election in the future, he could emerge as the only consensus candidate of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections scheduled for March 16.

Seven RS seats from Maharashtra to be elected by MLAs on March 16

According to the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday, seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra will be elected by members of the state Assembly. The ruling coalition, Mahayuti, can send six of its nominees to the Upper House based on its current strength in the Assembly. The MVA can secure one seat, provided it fields a single candidate.

Each candidate will require 37.5 votes in the first round, calculated under the preferential voting system. As the MVA has 46 MLAs, one candidate from the three-party alliance – comprising the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) – can win comfortably. The deadline for filing nominations is between February 26 and March 5.

Seven RS members whose terms expire on April 2 named

The seven Rajya Sabha members whose terms are set to expire on April 2 include Dr Bhagwat Karad, Dhairyasheel Patil (BJP), Ramdas Athawale (RPI-A), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena UBT), Rajani Patil (Congress), and Sharad Pawar and Fauzia Khan (both NCP SP).

It is expected that the BJP will allocate one seat each to the Shiv Sena and NCP, while retaining four seats for itself. Currently, the BJP has 132 MLAs, while its allies, the Shiv Sena and the NCP, have 57 and 41 MLAs, respectively. The Sena and the NCP can transfer their surplus votes in favour of the BJP’s fourth candidate.

The MVA’s strength stands at 46 MLAs – 16 from the Congress, 20 from the Shiv Sena (UBT) and 10 from the NCP (SP). Three independents, including two from the Samajwadi Party, are also backing the alliance. If Sharad Pawar enters the fray, the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar may also extend support to the veteran leader. While the UBT has offered its support to Pawar, the Congress has stated that no formal proposal has yet been received.

Another key aspect of the election will be the possible re-nomination of RPI leader Ramdas Athawale.

