Man Apprehended For Travelling In Ladies' Compartment In Burqa On Central Railway Local Train

A man was apprehended after he allegedly travelled in the ladies’ compartment of a suburban local train while wearing a burqa, triggering security concerns on the Central Railway network. |

Mumbai: A man was apprehended after he allegedly travelled in the ladies’ compartment of a suburban local train while wearing a burqa, triggering security concerns on the Central Railway network.

Incident occurred on Feb 6 in Karjat-bound train at Ghatkopar

The incident occurred on February 6, 2026, when commuters spotted the man inside the ladies’ general coach of a Karjat-bound local train at Ghatkopar station. According to officials, the individual got down from the train and fled from the opposite side of the platform before railway staff could stop him.

Railway authorities examined CCTV footage from the station and surrounding areas and launched a search operation. The suspect was subsequently traced and detained in Nashik.

He has been identified as Altaf Hussain Shaikh (57), a resident of Nashik.

Suffering from mental illness since 2022

According to CR, during questioning, enquiries revealed that the accused has been suffering from mental illness and has been undergoing psychotic medication treatment at various hospitals since 2022, officials said.

The man was initially apprehended by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and later handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Ghatkopar for further legal procedure.

Central Railway reiterated that men are prohibited from entering coaches reserved for women and warned that violators are liable for action under provisions of the Railway Act.

Authorities also appealed to passengers to immediately report any unusual or suspicious activity to on-duty railway staff or helpline 139.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/