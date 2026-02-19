Mumbai Crime: 4 Arrested For Posing As Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Demanding ₹20 Lakh Extortion From Vile Parle Jeweller

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Mumbai: Police have arrested four persons for allegedly demanding ₹20 lakh in extortion from a Vile Parle-based jeweller by posing as shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and issuing death threats through a WhatsApp audio message.

Accused identified

The accused have been identified as Deepak Dangol (19), Majid Khan (21), Faizan Khan (27) and Sahil Shaikh (20). According to police, the suspects threatened to kill the jeweller if the money was not paid.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and apprehended all four accused while they were allegedly accepting ₹5 lakh in cash from the victim. Further investigation is underway.

