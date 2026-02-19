 Mumbai Crime: 4 Arrested For Posing As Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Demanding ₹20 Lakh Extortion From Vile Parle Jeweller
Mumbai Police arrested four men for allegedly attempting to extort ₹20 lakh from a Vile Parle jeweller by impersonating Lawrence Bishnoi gang shooters. Acting on WhatsApp death threats, authorities trapped the suspects at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus while they allegedly collected ₹5 lakh. Investigation continues to uncover any wider network behind the cyber-assisted extortion.

Poonam AprajUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 03:29 AM IST
Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi | File

Mumbai: Police have arrested four persons for allegedly demanding ₹20 lakh in extortion from a Vile Parle-based jeweller by posing as shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and issuing death threats through a WhatsApp audio message.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Dangol (19), Majid Khan (21), Faizan Khan (27) and Sahil Shaikh (20). According to police, the suspects threatened to kill the jeweller if the money was not paid.

Acting on a tip-off, police laid a trap at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus and apprehended all four accused while they were allegedly accepting ₹5 lakh in cash from the victim. Further investigation is underway.

