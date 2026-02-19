OC Amnesty Scheme: BMC Commissioner Holds Meet With Committee, Assures Early Implementation After SOP Finalisation

A meeting was held by the members of the government-formed OC committee and BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday to discuss finer points of SOP so that there is no ambiguity during implementation. |

Mumbai: A meeting was held by the members of the government-formed OC committee and BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani on Wednesday to discuss finer points of SOP so that there is no ambiguity during implementation. The BMC's OC Amnesty policy was approved by the state government in December 2025 with certain revision. The BMC is now responsible for its implementation for which the SOP is awaiting. The FPJ had reported earlier, that the implementation will be possible only after the newly appointed standing committee sanctions it.

50% premium on extra area to be paid to BMC as per RR

"The meeting was held for OC for All building including SRA and MHADA. All approved buildings, residential-cum- commercial and fully commercial wil be granted OC with 50% premium as per RR to be paid to BMC for the extra area being used by flat owners," said Advocate Vivekanand Gupta.

Former MP Gopal Shetty who was also present in the meeting said, "We have demanded immediate implementation of the OC amnesty scheme and changing the 1962 datum line to January 1, 2011. This concept was presented under the motto "OC for All".

Thousands of flat owners face water

Shetty added that thousands of flat owners and housing societies in Mumbai have not received OCs even today due to developer errors or procedural difficulties. "This creates problems in water and electricity connection, regularization of property tax, redevelopment process, and bank loans and transactions. It has serious impacts," Shetty added.

Leader of the BMC House Ganesh Khankar, who was also present in the meeting said, "Municipal Commissioner Gagrani heard the delegation patiently and assured that the matter would be seriously considered at the administrative and legal levels."

"Our fight for common Mumbaikars will continue," Khankar added.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/