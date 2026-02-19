 BMC Demolishes 39 Structures Blocking Kannamwar Nagar Nullah In Vikhroli, Frees 240 Sq Mt For Protective Wall
HomeMumbaiBMC Demolishes 39 Structures Blocking Kannamwar Nagar Nullah In Vikhroli, Frees 240 Sq Mt For Protective Wall

BMC Demolishes 39 Structures Blocking Kannamwar Nagar Nullah In Vikhroli, Frees 240 Sq Mt For Protective Wall

The BMC’s S Ward removed 39 out of 43 structures obstructing the Kannamwar Nagar nullah in Vikhroli, freeing nearly 240 sqm. The clearance paves the way for construction of protective walls under the Storm Water Drain Department project.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 03:19 AM IST
article-image
In a major step to safeguard the Kannamwar Nagar nullah in Vikhroli, the BMC’s S Ward removed 39 of the 43 constructions that were partially obstructing the drain. |

Mumbai: In a major step to safeguard the Kannamwar Nagar nullah in Vikhroli, the BMC’s S Ward removed 39 of the 43 constructions that were partially obstructing the drain. The clearance has freed up nearly 240 square meters, paving the way for the construction of protective walls along the nullah.

Operation carried out under Assistant Commissioner Samrin

The operation, carried out on Wednesday under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Sayyad Samrin, was part of a project proposed by the BMC’s Storm Water Drain Department. "Of the total 43 obstructing structures, 39 have been removed, while the remaining four are expected to be cleared soon to ensure uninterrupted progress of the work," officials said.

