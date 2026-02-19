 Navi Mumbai: Airoli Corporator Booked For Obstructing Forest Officer, Taking Away Seized JCB From Rabale MIDC Land
Navi Mumbai: Airoli Corporator Booked For Obstructing Forest Officer, Taking Away Seized JCB From Rabale MIDC Land

Rabale MIDC police have registered an FIR against Airoli corporator Mamit Chougule for allegedly obstructing Forest Range Officer Sandeep More during action against illegal road construction on reserved forest land. The corporator is accused of taking away one of the seized JCB machines.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 02:55 AM IST
A recently elected corporator from Airoli has been booked by Rabale MIDC police for obstructing the work of a forest department officer and allegedly taking away a seized construction machine during action against suspected illegal road construction on reserved forest land in Rabale MIDC. | AI

Navi Mumbai: A recently elected corporator from Airoli has been booked by Rabale MIDC police for obstructing the work of a forest department officer and allegedly taking away a seized construction machine during action against suspected illegal road construction on reserved forest land in Rabale MIDC.

Forest Range Officer received info about illegal excavation

According to the FIR, Sandeep Sitaram More (53), Forest Range Officer posted at Kalwa, had received information about unauthorised excavation and concreting work on Survey No. 97 at Yadav Nagar–Ilthanpada, a notified reserved forest area. On February 16 at around 4 pm, he, along with forest staff and labourers, visited the site and allegedly found two JCB machines engaged in excavation work for road construction. The machines were seized under a panchnama.

Team intercepted while transporting seized machinery

The complaint states that while the seized machinery was being transported to the forest department office at Ghoteghar on Taloja Road, the team was intercepted near Syndicate Company on Rabale MIDC Road. "The complainant alleged that Mamit Chougule, a recently elected corporator from Airoli, allegedly questioned the officer’s authority. He also allegedly took away one of the seized machines along with its driver, Anant Dhotre," a police official said.

Based on More’s complaint, police have registered a case under Sections 221 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant provisions of the Indian Forest Act. Further investigation is underway.

