Palghar Mini Saras 2026: 102 SHGs Showcase Handicrafts, Konkan Delicacies At Shirgaon Beach Fair

Palghar, Maharahtra: The grand sales and exhibition fair of women Self-Help Groups, titled Palghar Mini Saras 2026, began today in an energetic and festive atmosphere at Shirgaon Beach, Palghar. The event has been jointly organized by UMED – Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission and the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Palghar, in collaboration with the Global Konkan Festival. The fair will remain open to citizens from February 18 to February 22, every day from 10 am to 10 pm.

CEO Manoj Ranade inaugurates exhibition

The inaugural ceremony was held at the hands of Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, who formally launched the exhibition in the presence of several senior officials. Those attending the event included Additional CEO Ravindra Shinde, Project Director Dr. Rupali Satpute, Global Konkan Festival Organizer Sanjay Yadavrao, Deputy CEO (General) Ejaz Ahmed, Panchayat Department Officer Ashok Patil, Chief Accounts and Finance Officer Sachin Kavathe, along with heads of various departments.

This year’s exhibition has witnessed participation from 102 Self-Help Groups across Maharashtra. Of these, 73 groups are from Palghar district, while Ratnagiri has 12, Thane has 7, Raigad has 5, Pune has 2, and Nashik, Jalgaon, and Kolhapur have one group each. The fair features nearly 80 stalls displaying handicrafts and rural products, along with 20 stalls dedicated to a wide variety of food items.

80 handicraft stalls, 20 food stalls

Visitors are experiencing an impressive range of offerings, from traditional Konkan delicacies to modern food innovations. Items drawing special demand include Ras Sheervale, Patolya, the famous baked yogurt from Kelwe, homemade spices, pickles, papads, solkadhi, kokum sherbet, millet-based products, and various vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals. Alongside food, handcrafted and eco-friendly products such as khadi carry bags, cloth and jute bags, Kolhapuri footwear, Warli paintings, bamboo and wooden crafts, tribal jewellery, handloom textiles, Nirgudi oil from Jawhar, Ayurvedic products, natural soaps, incense sticks, candles, and decorative items have also become major attractions.

In a significant boost for women entrepreneurs, the Zilla Parishad placed an order for 100 cloth bags to be used as folders for the upcoming budget presentation, creating a direct business opportunity for Self-Help Groups. Additional CEO Ravindra Shinde also personally purchased bags to encourage and support the participating women.

Speaking at the event, Ranade expressed confidence that the fair would generate strong sales and wider recognition for rural products. He stated that the combination of Palghar Mini Saras and the Global Konkan Festival has created a strong synergy, benefiting both initiatives. He added that a large number of tourists are expected to visit over the next five days, leading to increased sales and providing rural women with access to a broader market, thereby strengthening their economic empowerment.

Last two years saw ₹15-20 lakh sales

In the last two years, the exhibition recorded sales worth ₹15 to ₹20 lakh, with thousands of citizens visiting the stalls. This year, due to the Global Konkan Festival backdrop, a significant rise in both customer turnout and sales is expected. District Collector Dr. Indurani Jakhar and Ranade have appealed to citizens to visit the fair in large numbers and support rural women’s products, calling it a true festival of skills, confidence, and entrepreneurship.

