 Vagrant Found Murdered Under Panvel Flyover: Police Register Unidentified Accused Case After Severe Head Injury
Panvel City Police have registered a murder case after a 40–45-year-old man was found dead under the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari flyover on February 17. The victim, identified as Vijay, sustained severe head injuries. Police suspect he was attacked with a heavy object and have launched a search for the unidentified accused.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 02:06 AM IST
article-image
The Panvel City Police has registered a case against an unidentified person after a 40–45-year-old man was found murdered under the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari flyover near Society Naka in central Panvel on Tuesday morning. | Representational Image

The Panvel City Police has registered a case against an unidentified person after a 40–45-year-old man was found murdered under the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari flyover near Society Naka in central Panvel on Tuesday morning.

Information received at 9.30 am

Police said they received information around 9.30 am on February 17 that a man was lying in a pool of blood beneath the flyover opposite the Industrial Training Institute. A team immediately rushed to the spot and found the victim lying face down with severe head injuries.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased, identified as Vijay, was a vagrant who stayed around the Panvel ST stand and railway station area. Police suspect that the accused struck him on the head with a heavy object, resulting in his death.

article-image

Murder case registered against unidentified person

“We received information in the morning about a man lying injured under the flyover. Upon reaching the spot, we found that he had sustained serious head injuries and had died. A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person, and multiple teams have been formed to trace the accused,” a police officer from Panvel City Police said.

A case has been registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and further investigation is underway. The incident in the busy locality has triggered concern among residents.

