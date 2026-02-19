 714 Citizens Avail Services At KDMC's Mega Health Camp In Dombivli Marking 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib
714 Citizens Avail Services At KDMC's Mega Health Camp In Dombivli Marking 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation organised a multi-speciality health camp at Shastrinagar General Hospital to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. A total of 714 citizens availed services including cancer screening, antenatal care and NCD tests. Deputy Mayor Rahul Damle highlighted the civic body’s commitment to accessible healthcare.

Danish Azmi
Updated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 12:35 AM IST
article-image
Marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Hind-di-Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) organised a special multi-speciality health camp at Shastrinagar General Hospital in Dombivli drawing an overwhelming response from citizens. |

Kalyan: Marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Hind-di-Chadar Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) organised a special multi-speciality health camp at Shastrinagar General Hospital in Dombivli drawing an overwhelming response from citizens.

As many as 714 patients availed of the services during the morning session alone.

Deputy Mayor Damle inaugurates camp

Deputy Mayor Rahul Damle who inaugurated the camp emphasised the need to identify citizens healthcare requirements and ensure accessible services through municipal health centres. We must recognise the needs of citizens and provide them healthcare services and facilities through our health centres. The civic body will extend all necessary support for such public health initiatives he said.

714 Citizens Avail Services At KDMC's Mega Health Camp In Dombivli Marking 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib
714 Citizens Avail Services At KDMC's Mega Health Camp In Dombivli Marking 350th Martyrdom Anniversary Of Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib

Paying tribute to Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji, Damle stated that the sacrifice, courage and legacy of such great personalities must reach future generations. He noted that the Central and State governments have undertaken several socially beneficial initiatives to honour the revered Sikh Guru’s contribution and martyrdom.

Camp offers antenatal care

The health camp offered a wide range of specialised services, including antenatal care, blood tests, gynaecological examinations, cancer screening, non-communicable disease screening (blood pressure and diabetes), and dermatology consultations. In addition, assistance was provided to citizens for the registration and creation of ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) cards and Ayushman Bharat cards.

In her introductory address, KDMC Medical Health Officer Dr. Deepa Shukla highlighted the corporation’s expanding healthcare network. She informed that the civic body is currently providing healthcare services close to citizens’ homes through 27 Urban Primary Health Centres, 50 Arogya Vardhini Centres, and 59 HinduhRudaySamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Clinics.

Medical officers, corporators

Chief Medical Officer of Shastrinagar General Hospital Dr. Sadiya Pinjari, Dr. Mangesh Pate, corporators Vishwanath Rane, Ramesh Mhatre, Mandar Halbe, Shashikant Kamble, Mahesh Patil, Jyoti Pawan Patil and Vrushali Joshi, along with other medical officers, staff members and dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

The initiative reflected KDMC’s focus on preventive healthcare and community outreach, ensuring that essential medical services are made available at the grassroots level.

