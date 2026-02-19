MMRDA Taps Singapore Agency For Mumbai 3.0 Master Plan

MMRDA | File Image

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has appointed Surbana Jurong, a Singapore government planning agency, to prepare the master plan for the proposed Third Mumbai (Mumbai 3.0), in the influence area of Atal Setu, an official from the authority said.

No Replica of Global Cities

Surbana Jurong has been involved in the planning and design of Singapore’s urban infrastructure. However, officials clarified that the engagement does not mean that Mumbai 3.0 will be modelled on cities such as Shanghai, which has been widely speculated. “The objective is to ensure systematic and well-planned development, not to replicate any particular global city,” the official said.

Four-Part Master Planning

According to MMRDA, the master planning exercise will be carried out across four broad components. The first will map the extent of land available and areas where work has already begun. The second will focus on existing natural features such as water bodies, vegetation and surrounding ecological elements. The third component will estimate the value of land, while the fourth will classify land parcels, including identification of land to be acquired.

Land Allotment and Policy

The state government has handed over 200 sq km of land to MMRDA for planned development through a cabinet decision earlier this month, and 104 sq km of land is developable out of it.

Compensation and Refund Scheme

The government had also approved a comprehensive land acquisition and allotment policy for the Third Mumbai project. Under the approved policy, a 22.5% land refund scheme will be implemented. For privately owned land acquired through negotiation, project-affected persons will be offered developed plots. If the refundable plot area is less than 40 sq mt, cash compensation will be provided.

FDI Encouragement Policy

Reportedly, to encourage foreign direct investment (FDI), priority allotment of plots will be given to industries bringing FDI into the Atal Setu influence zone, in line with the MIDC policy. Such investors will be required to acquire a minimum of 100 acres of land and invest at least Rs250 crore per 100 acres within four years, excluding land cost. Sale or transfer of undeveloped land will not be permitted, and FDI projects will be capped at up 25% of the total developed area, subject to eligibility conditions laid down by MMRDA.

