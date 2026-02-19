Railway Cop Suspended For Renting Out Allotted Government Quarters |

Mumbai: A railway police constable has been suspended after it came to light that he had rented out a government-allotted residence instead of occupying it himself. Following the revelation, Railway Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar ordered his suspension and initiated a departmental inquiry.

The suspended policeman has been identified as Pradeep Pandurang Mane, who was posted at the Kurla Railway Police Station.

According to railway police sources, Mane had been allotted a government quarter by the Ghatkopar headquarters. He was assigned Room No. 17 in B Wing of Building No. 23 in Ghatkopar. However, instead of residing there, he allegedly rented out the premises to a personnel of the Maharashtra Security Force, who had been staying there for a considerable period.

After the matter came to the notice of senior officials, an inquiry was ordered. Based on the preliminary findings, Mane was placed under suspension, and a departmental probe has been initiated against him.

