High-Voltage Drama: Wife Spies On Teacher Husband In Burqa, Thrashes Him After Catching Him With Female Colleague In UP’s Sitapur – VIDEO

Sitapur: High-voltage drama unfolded in the middle of a road in UP’s Sitapur as a wife allegedly thrashed her teacher husband in public. Accusing him of having an illicit relationship with a female colleague, she reportedly slapped him repeatedly. A video of the incident has since surfaced.

The footage shows her dragging him by the collar. The incident took place on Tuesday. The video also shows bystanders watching the drama unfold, with some recording it on their phones.

The wife had arrived wearing a burqa. Her mother and nine-year-old daughter were with her. The accused husband is posted at Sumli Primary School in the Behta block. He was reportedly accompanying his female colleague at the time of the incident. It is alleged that the teacher had been having an affair with his colleague for some time. The wife is said to have become aware of this and had been keeping an eye on him for a while.

On Tuesday evening, the wife, wearing a burqa, went to confront her husband after allegedly following him. She reportedly saw him leaving with the female teacher, grabbed him by the collar and stopped him. The colleague fled the scene.

The wife has been identified as Meenu Nagar and her husband as Ajay Nagar.