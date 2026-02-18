Former ISRO Employee Arrested For Allegedly Strangling Wife In Bengaluru Apartment

Representative Image

A retired employee of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was arrested in Bengaluru on Wednesday for allegedly killing his wife inside their apartment.

The accused, Nagesh Ishwar Rao, was taken into custody after his wife, Sandhya Shri, was found dead at their home in the Virtuoso apartment complex in Whitefield’s Bommanahalli area.

Initial investigations revealed that Rao had been receiving treatment for depression and was said to be emotionally distressed. During questioning, he reportedly told police that he was worried about his wife’s wellbeing if he were to die. Investigators said he allegedly killed her due to these fears.

Whitefield Deputy Commissioner of Police Saidulu Adavath stated that no other significant motive has emerged so far. Police added that Rao is believed to have planned to end his own life following the incident.

The couple’s daughter, who lives in the United States, has been notified. Rao remains in police custody, and further inquiries into the case are ongoing.