MP News: Man Kills Two Daily Wage Labourers For Refusing To Testify In Second Wife’s Murder Case In Chhatarpur; Held

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): A man was arrested after he murdered two men for refusing to testify in his second wife’s murder case in Chhatarpur on Monday.

The incident took place in the Isanagar police station area and was initially reported as a road accident near Panoutha village around two weeks ago.

According to information, the victims were identified as Santosh Anuragi and Rajendra Yadav.

Both worked as daily wage labourers and regularly travelled to Chhatarpur for work. Santosh lived in a rented house in the city. After their deaths, the incident was shown as a road accident, but police were not convinced by the early findings.

SP Agam Jain and a forensic team personally visited the spot and carried out a detailed investigation. After examining the evidence, police confirmed that the incident was not an accident but a planned murder made to look like a road mishap.

Police later arrested the main accused, Kaushalendra Singh alias Bablu, a resident of Dheri village, along with his accomplice Abhay Singh Tomar from Dhauri village. Both were produced before the court and sent to jail.

During questioning, Kaushalendra told police that his second wife, Mamta, had been murdered earlier. Santosh was living in the same house and had seen the incident.

Kaushalendra was angry because Santosh did not try to save his wife and later refused to give a statement in court. He and his accomplice then planned the murder of Santosh and also killed Rajendra, who was with him at the time.

Police recovered the vehicle used in the crime, iron rods and other items. Further investigation is ongoing.