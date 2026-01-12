 MP News: Man Murders Lover's Husband In Sheopur; Administration Demolishes His Illegal House
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Man Murders Lover's Husband In Sheopur; Administration Demolishes His Illegal House

MP News: Man Murders Lover's Husband In Sheopur; Administration Demolishes His Illegal House

Manish Jatav, accused of murdering his wife’s husband on December 27, 2025 in Karahal, Sheopur, had built an illegal house on government land. Following the brutal crime, the administration demolished his property under Collector Arpit Verma’s orders. Officials emphasised that illegal occupation and serious criminal activities will face strict action.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 06:02 PM IST
article-image

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal house of a man accused of killing his lover’s husband has been demolished by the administration in Sheopur on Monday.

The house was located in the Karahal area.

The action was taken against Manish Jatav, who is accused of killing his husband along with her lover in the shocking incident that took place on December 27, 2025 in the Karahal area.

According to information, the demolition was carried out on the instructions of Collector Arpit Verma.

FPJ Shorts
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'There Were Never Issues Within Family,' Says Supriya Sule On Tie-Up With Ajit Pawar’s NCP | VIDEO
Pune Civic Polls 2026: 'There Were Never Issues Within Family,' Says Supriya Sule On Tie-Up With Ajit Pawar’s NCP | VIDEO
PM Modi’s Roundtable With AI Startups Signals Maturing Of Ecosystem: Report
PM Modi’s Roundtable With AI Startups Signals Maturing Of Ecosystem: Report
PhonePe Payment Gateway Launches ‘Bolt’ For Faster Visa & Mastercard Card Payments
PhonePe Payment Gateway Launches ‘Bolt’ For Faster Visa & Mastercard Card Payments
SOF Declares NSO Level 1 Result 2025–26 At results.sofworld.org/results; Direct Link Here
SOF Declares NSO Level 1 Result 2025–26 At results.sofworld.org/results; Direct Link Here

A joint team of the revenue department, municipal council and police reached the spot and removed the illegal construction built on government land. Adequate police force was deployed to maintain law and order during the action.

Officials said that illegal occupation of government land will not be tolerated. They also stated that those involved in serious crimes will face strict legal action, including action against illegal properties.

Read Also
MP News: Violent Clash Breaks Out Between SAI Hostel Students & Lawyers During Cricket Match In...
article-image

The Incident

A government school teacher, Ramakant Pathak, was found murdered and his body dumped on a slope in Sheopur to make it look like an accident. Police found that he was killed by his wife’s lover, Manish Jatav, who hired Satnam Singh for Rs 4 lakh to carry out the murder. All three accused, including Ramakant’s wife Sadhana Sharma, have been arrested.

Read the full story below :

Read Also
MP News: Teacher Murdered By Wife’s Lover, Body Dumped On Slope To Look Like Accident In Sheopur
article-image

The murder case had shocked the entire region. With this move, the administration has sent a strong message that crime and illegal encroachment will not be spared.

Local residents welcomed the action and said it will strengthen faith in the law and create fear among criminals.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: Burglars Break Into Four Shops In Row In Chhatarpur, Steal Cash, Write Warning Note &...

MP News: Burglars Break Into Four Shops In Row In Chhatarpur, Steal Cash, Write Warning Note &...

MP News: Man Murders Lover's Husband In Sheopur; Administration Demolishes His Illegal House

MP News: Man Murders Lover's Husband In Sheopur; Administration Demolishes His Illegal House

MP News: Mass Surya Namaskar Event Held In Jabalpur To Mark National Youth Day; Deputy CM Jagdish...

MP News: Mass Surya Namaskar Event Held In Jabalpur To Mark National Youth Day; Deputy CM Jagdish...

MP News: 35-Year-Old Youth Run Over, Mom Critical After Speeding Tractor Hits Bike In Sheopur

MP News: 35-Year-Old Youth Run Over, Mom Critical After Speeding Tractor Hits Bike In Sheopur

Bhopal News: Makar Sankranti & 3 Other Local Holidays Approved This Year; Check List

Bhopal News: Makar Sankranti & 3 Other Local Holidays Approved This Year; Check List