MP News: Man Murders Lover's Husband In Sheopur; Administration Demolishes His Illegal House

Sheopur (Madhya Pradesh): Illegal house of a man accused of killing his lover’s husband has been demolished by the administration in Sheopur on Monday.

The house was located in the Karahal area.

The action was taken against Manish Jatav, who is accused of killing his husband along with her lover in the shocking incident that took place on December 27, 2025 in the Karahal area.

According to information, the demolition was carried out on the instructions of Collector Arpit Verma.

A joint team of the revenue department, municipal council and police reached the spot and removed the illegal construction built on government land. Adequate police force was deployed to maintain law and order during the action.

Officials said that illegal occupation of government land will not be tolerated. They also stated that those involved in serious crimes will face strict legal action, including action against illegal properties.

The Incident

A government school teacher, Ramakant Pathak, was found murdered and his body dumped on a slope in Sheopur to make it look like an accident. Police found that he was killed by his wife’s lover, Manish Jatav, who hired Satnam Singh for Rs 4 lakh to carry out the murder. All three accused, including Ramakant’s wife Sadhana Sharma, have been arrested.

Read the full story below :

The murder case had shocked the entire region. With this move, the administration has sent a strong message that crime and illegal encroachment will not be spared.

Local residents welcomed the action and said it will strengthen faith in the law and create fear among criminals.