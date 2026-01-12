MP News: Violent Clash Breaks Out Between SAI Hostel Students & Lawyers During Cricket Match In Jabalpur

MP News: Clash Between Students And lawyers In Jabalpur During Cricket Game | AI-Generated Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A violent clash broke out between students and a group of lawyers during a cricket match at the SAI hostel in the Ranital Stadium complex in Jabalpur. Over 100 boys stormed the hostel, vandalised property, and injure several lawyers and players.

According to the report about the fight, which took place late Sunday night, police from Lordganj and Omti police stations, along with the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), rushed to the scene. The police have registered an FIR against the accused involved in the assault and vandalism and have launched a search for them.

"They would have killed anyone who came in their way"

The manager of the youth hostel said that between 10 and 11 pm on Sunday night, more than 100 boys suddenly entered the hostel carrying baseball bats and hockey sticks. First, they broke the lock on the main gate and then entered the premises, causing widespread destruction. For about two hours, they went into every room of the hostel, assaulting people and vandalizing property.

The manager said that anyone who came in their way was attacked. He added that his life could have been in danger if he had confronted them, as all the youths were enraged. According to the manager, a group of lawyers was also with the boys, and they too participated in the vandalism.

Investigation underway

Upon receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot. Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Gupta said that a dispute had occurred between some students of the SAI hostel and lawyers. CCTV cameras in the surrounding area are being examined to identify the accused. Some individuals have been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.