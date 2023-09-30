MP Crime: Known Gangster Critcal After 3 People Shoot Him & Associate In Jabalpur, Accused Captured In CCTV Footage

MP Crime: Gangster & Associate Sustain Injuries After 3 Unidentified Accused Shoot Them In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Gangster Ratan Yadav and his associate Shubham sustained bullet injuries after they were shot at by 3 unidentified assailants on Saturday evening

The incident took place while they were returning after Narmada darshan. Both are being treated at a hospital in Jabalpur at present.

Accused Captured in CCTV Footage

Soon after the incident police started trying to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV cameras installed around the spot of the incident.

Initial investigation has revealed the video of the accused captured in CCTV, in which three youths are seen on the same motorcycle. According to the police, the three youths riding on the numberless Pulsar motorcycle have carried out this incident of firing.

Ratan Yadav's Condition Is Said To Be Critical

The matter pertains to Gwarighat police station area of Jabalpur. According to information, three unknown assailants, who were riding a bike, shot the ganster Yadav and Shubham from behind.

In this attack, Ratan Yadav was shot in his back and thigh, while his other friend Shubham also got injured in the bullet incident. Soon after commiting the crime the accused fled from the spot.

At present, both the injured have been admitted to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College Hospital in Jabalpur, where the condition of gangster Ratan Yadav is said to be critical.

Later, when police received the information, they reached the spot. While investigating, police found 6 empty bullet shells.

Ratan Yadav Belongs To Gangster Family

Ratan Yadav is the brother of Vijay Yadav, a notorious criminal of Jabalpur. Vijay Yadav was killed by the police in an encounter 4 years ago. Since then, Vijay Yadav's criminal empire has been managed by his brother Ratan Yadav. This shooting incident is also being linked to the ongoing gang war in Jabalpur.

Further details are awaited.

