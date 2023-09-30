 MP Weather Update: Rainfall Likely In 1st Week Of October; Bhopal & Indore To Remain Unimpacted By New Monsoon System
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Weather Update: Rainfall Likely In 1st Week Of October; Bhopal & Indore To Remain Unimpacted By New Monsoon System

MP Weather Update: Rainfall Likely In 1st Week Of October; Bhopal & Indore To Remain Unimpacted By New Monsoon System

Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said that due to the low pressure area, the weather has changed in some parts of the state.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Rainfall Expected In First Week Of October: Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol Divisions To Get Drenched; Bright Sun In Bopal, Indore, Ujjain  | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The effect of the new monsoon system will be visible in Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions of Madhya Pradesh in the first week of October. There may be light rain in these districts from Saturday. 

However, the system will not be affected in western part of the state, including Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain divisions.

Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said that due to the low pressure area, the weather has changed in some parts of the state.

On Friday, light rain occurred in Umaria, Seoni, Sidhi, Jabalpur, Dhar, Chhindwara and Balaghat districts. More than 1.5 inches of rain was recorded in Satna. 

Read Also
Bhopal Air Show A Big Hit: Combative Planes Rule Skies, Fill Hearts With Pride
article-image

3% More Rain In Western Part

The eastern part of the state has received 5% less rainfall and the western part has received 3% more rainfall.

The rainfall figure in Narsinghpur is more than 51 inches. It has rained the most here.

Jhabua, Burhanpur, Khargone, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Niwari, Ratlam, Bhind, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Katni, Chhindwara, Dewas, Sheopur, Harda, Betul and Anuppur districts have received more than average rainfall. 

Jabalpur, Sehore, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Shivpuri, Datia, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Morena and Shahdol districts have received more than 90% rainfall than normal.

Read Also
MP Crime: Man Guns Down Homoeopath, His Wife; Attempts Suicide In MP's Chhindwara
article-image

Districts With Less Rainfall 

Satna, Ashoknagar, Rewa and Sidhi districts have received the least rainfall.

(Rain occurred from June 1 to September 29)

Weather In Next 24 Hours

Light rain expected in Harda, Betul, Burhanpur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat.

Also, 

In Bhopal, the sky will be clear. This will enhance heat in the capital city.

In Indore, there will be strong sunshine. Due to this there will be heat and humidity.

In Gwalior, heat would be experienced due to sunshine. There is no forecast of rain.

In Jabalpur, there may be light drizzle. There is no forecast of heavy rain.

In Ujjain, the weather will be clear. There will be heat due to bright sunlight.

Read Also
Former CM Kamal Nath Visits Ujjain Rape Victim At Indore Hospital, Accuses BJP Govt For Turning MP...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Crime: Gangster & Associate Sustain Injuries After 3 Unidentified Accused Shoot Them In Jabalpur,...

MP Crime: Gangster & Associate Sustain Injuries After 3 Unidentified Accused Shoot Them In Jabalpur,...

MP Weather Update: Rainfall Likely In 1st Week Of October; Bhopal & Indore To Remain Unimpacted By...

MP Weather Update: Rainfall Likely In 1st Week Of October; Bhopal & Indore To Remain Unimpacted By...

Bhopal Air Show: 'Dil Bana Kar Dil Jeet Liya,' Residents Cheer As IAF Pilots Weave Hearts & Diamonds...

Bhopal Air Show: 'Dil Bana Kar Dil Jeet Liya,' Residents Cheer As IAF Pilots Weave Hearts & Diamonds...

Country's Economy Will Increase Tenfold By 2047: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Country's Economy Will Increase Tenfold By 2047: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

MP Election 2023: BSP Forms Alliance With Gondwana Gantantra Party, Vow To End Atrocities Against...

MP Election 2023: BSP Forms Alliance With Gondwana Gantantra Party, Vow To End Atrocities Against...