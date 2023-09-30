MP Weather Update: Rainfall Likely In 1st Week Of October; Bhopal & Indore To Remain Unimpacted By New Monsoon System

Rainfall Expected In First Week Of October: Jabalpur, Rewa, Shahdol Divisions To Get Drenched; Bright Sun In Bopal, Indore, Ujjain | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The effect of the new monsoon system will be visible in Jabalpur, Rewa and Shahdol divisions of Madhya Pradesh in the first week of October. There may be light rain in these districts from Saturday.

However, the system will not be affected in western part of the state, including Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain divisions.

Meteorologist Ashfaq Hussain said that due to the low pressure area, the weather has changed in some parts of the state.

On Friday, light rain occurred in Umaria, Seoni, Sidhi, Jabalpur, Dhar, Chhindwara and Balaghat districts. More than 1.5 inches of rain was recorded in Satna.

3% More Rain In Western Part

The eastern part of the state has received 5% less rainfall and the western part has received 3% more rainfall.

The rainfall figure in Narsinghpur is more than 51 inches. It has rained the most here.

Jhabua, Burhanpur, Khargone, Narsinghpur, Seoni, Niwari, Ratlam, Bhind, Ujjain, Rajgarh, Dhar, Alirajpur, Barwani, Khandwa, Katni, Chhindwara, Dewas, Sheopur, Harda, Betul and Anuppur districts have received more than average rainfall.

Jabalpur, Sehore, Mandla, Balaghat, Dindori, Shivpuri, Datia, Sagar, Tikamgarh, Neemuch, Agar-Malwa, Morena and Shahdol districts have received more than 90% rainfall than normal.

Districts With Less Rainfall

Satna, Ashoknagar, Rewa and Sidhi districts have received the least rainfall.

(Rain occurred from June 1 to September 29)

Weather In Next 24 Hours

Light rain expected in Harda, Betul, Burhanpur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla and Balaghat.

Also,

In Bhopal, the sky will be clear. This will enhance heat in the capital city.

In Indore, there will be strong sunshine. Due to this there will be heat and humidity.

In Gwalior, heat would be experienced due to sunshine. There is no forecast of rain.

In Jabalpur, there may be light drizzle. There is no forecast of heavy rain.

In Ujjain, the weather will be clear. There will be heat due to bright sunlight.

