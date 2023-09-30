Former CM Kamal Nath Visits Ujjain Rape Victim At Indore Hospital, Accuses BJP Govt For Turning MP Into 'Choupat Pradesh'

Kamal Nath exits hospital in Indore after meeting rape victim |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister and state Congress president Kamal Nath slammed the BJP government, as he visited Indore hospital to meet the 12-year-old Ujjain rape victim on Saturday.

Speaking to media, Nath accused the Shivraj-led govt for making Madhya Pradesh a 'Choupat and a Bhrasht Pradesh' (flop and corrupt place).

"Madhya Pradesh is number 1 in crime against women, violence against tribal, and corruption. Many such incidents are taking place in the state everyday but go unreported," he said.

Nath spoke with the doctors to know the medical status of the victim girl. "The doctors told me that the girl is recovering after the surgery. She is in depression and trauma due to which she is being monitored by the psychiatrists as well."

He also said that they are ready to provide all the help to the victim and he had even talked to the doctors in Delhi for better treatment, if required.

"I have talked to the doctors. However, they told me that there is no need to shift her. We will provide every possible help to the victim and family," the former chief minister said.

