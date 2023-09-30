 MP Crime: Man Guns Down Homoeopath, His Wife; Attempts Suicide In MP's Chhindwara
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP Crime: Man Guns Down Homoeopath, His Wife; Attempts Suicide In MP's Chhindwara

MP Crime: Man Guns Down Homoeopath, His Wife; Attempts Suicide In MP's Chhindwara

The reason behind firing is yet to be discovered.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 30, 2023, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): A 25-year-old man allegedly shot and killed a homoeopath and his wife and attempted to commit suicide at a clinic in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in the Amarwada area of the district around 2 pm, an official said.

Sonu Malviya stormed into the clinic of Mahesh Dehariya (55), who held a degree in homoeopathic medicine and surgery, and opened fire at him, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Awadesh Pratap Singh said.

The accused also fired at Dehariya's wife Vandhana when she came to his rescue, and he then held the pistol to his temple and pulled the trigger, he said.

Read Also
MP: Amid Air Show In Bhopal, 2 IAF Staffers Drown In Waterfall In Betul
article-image

The accused sustained an injury and slumped to the floor, he said.

The police rushed the couple to the district hospital, where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

Dehariya sustained injuries to his chest and belly and Vandana was shot in the back, he said, adding that the deceased man is the president of the Bahujan Samaj Party's district unit.

The accused is admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be critical. The police are investigating the motive for the shooting, the official said.

Read Also
BJP MP Satish Gautam Touches Woman MLA Inappropriately At Aligarh Event, Latter Changes Seat; Video...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Crime: Gangster & Associate Serious After 3 Unidentified Accused Shoot Them In Jabalpur

MP Crime: Gangster & Associate Serious After 3 Unidentified Accused Shoot Them In Jabalpur

MP Weather Update: Rainfall Likely In 1st Week Of October; Bhopal & Indore To Remain Unimpacted By...

MP Weather Update: Rainfall Likely In 1st Week Of October; Bhopal & Indore To Remain Unimpacted By...

Bhopal Air Show: 'Dil Bana Kar Dil Jeet Liya,' Residents Cheer As IAF Pilots Weave Hearts & Diamonds...

Bhopal Air Show: 'Dil Bana Kar Dil Jeet Liya,' Residents Cheer As IAF Pilots Weave Hearts & Diamonds...

Country's Economy Will Increase Tenfold By 2047: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Country's Economy Will Increase Tenfold By 2047: Union Minister Piyush Goyal

MP Election 2023: BSP Forms Alliance With Gondwana Gantantra Party, Vow To End Atrocities Against...

MP Election 2023: BSP Forms Alliance With Gondwana Gantantra Party, Vow To End Atrocities Against...