MP News: BJP Office-Bearers’ First Meeting To Be Held Tomorrow |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the BJP’s new team is going to be held on Friday. Besides Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the party’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, and co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash will participate in the meeting.

The members of the new team will be informed about the party’s future programmes.

The office-bearers will be allotted work after the meeting; besides which, a meeting will be held at the CM’s residence.

Other than Yadav and Khandewal, Shivprakash will be present at the meeting. A few ministers have also been invited to it.

The central ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia will also participate in the meeting.

A few other leaders may attend the meeting, which will discuss the process for coordination between the government and the organisation.

Some powerful leaders may pour out anger in the meeting.