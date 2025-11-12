 MP News: BJP Office-Bearers’ First Meeting To Be Held Tomorrow
MP News: BJP Office-Bearers' First Meeting To Be Held Tomorrow

The first meeting of the BJP’s new team is going to be held on Friday. Besides Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the party’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, and co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash will participate in the meeting.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 11:13 PM IST
article-image
MP News: BJP Office-Bearers' First Meeting To Be Held Tomorrow

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first meeting of the BJP’s new team is going to be held on Friday. Besides Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the party’s state unit president, Hemant Khandelwal, and co-organisational general secretary Shivprakash will participate in the meeting.

The members of the new team will be informed about the party’s future programmes.

The office-bearers will be allotted work after the meeting; besides which, a meeting will be held at the CM’s residence.

Other than Yadav and Khandewal, Shivprakash will be present at the meeting. A few ministers have also been invited to it.

The central ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Jyotiraditya Scindia will also participate in the meeting.

A few other leaders may attend the meeting, which will discuss the process for coordination between the government and the organisation.

Some powerful leaders may pour out anger in the meeting.

