 MP News: Reel To Real — Dewas Couple Cheats Shopkeepers Of ₹25K Using Fake Payment App Learned From Social Media
Harshita RawatUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 06:58 PM IST
Representative image

Dewas (Madhya Pradesh): A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas cheated two shopkeepers using a fake payment app they had learned about from a social media reel.

Police tracked and arrested the couple from Rajgarh on Wednesday.

According to officials, the incident took place on November 4 near Novelty Chauraha in the Kotwali area.

The couple, later identified as Deepak Verma and Babli, residents of Gadaisha Pipliya village, first visited Ratnaraj Jewellery, where they bought silver anklets and rings worth ₹6,700.

They showed the shopkeeper, Dilip Soni, a fake PhonePe payment screenshot and left, saying he could call if the payment didn’t go through.

When Soni checked his account later, he realised no money had been received and filed a police complaint.

The same pair also cheated another electronics shop nearby, taking an LED TV worth ₹18,500 using the same trick.

The stolen jewellery and television were recovered. During questioning, it was revealed that the woman had watched a social media reel explaining how to use fake payment apps and downloaded one from the Play Store to fool shopkeepers.

Police are now checking if they used this method to cheat others in different areas.

