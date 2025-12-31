 MP News: ₹40 Lakh Cooperative Scam Unearthed In Alirajpur
As per information, serious financial irregularities were detected during the audit for the year 2023–24. As per the audit report and a letter issued by the deputy commissioner of cooperatives, Aalirajpur, the accused misused his official position and embezzled government funds amounting to Rs 4,071,146.26.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 31, 2025, 09:20 AM IST
MP News: ₹40 Lakh Cooperative Scam Unearthed In Aalirajpur | FP Photo

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur police exposed a major embezzlement case involving Rs 40.71 lakh in a cooperative society and arrested the absconding accused on Tuesday.

Acting on the instructions of SP Raghuvansh Singh, Katthiwada police arrested Girdharilal Rathore, the then manager and branch supervisor of Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Service Cooperative Society Ltd, Amkhut.

Police officials informed that the case came to light following a written complaint by District Cooperative Central Bank Ltd, Jhabua, Katthiwada branch manager Udaysingh Chauhan.

The irregularities included failure to deposit bank challan amounts, non-entry of loan recovery amounts, showing fictitious cash payments and causing financial loss by not calculating interest. A case was registered under Sections 420 and 409 of the IPC. After much effort, police successfully apprehended him. Further investigation is underway.

