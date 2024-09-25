 Maha Congress Spokesman Shares Video Of Amit Shah's Convoy Avoiding Water-Filled Road Stretch In Nashik, Takes Potshots At Govt's 'Vikas' Model
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaha Congress Spokesman Shares Video Of Amit Shah's Convoy Avoiding Water-Filled Road Stretch In Nashik, Takes Potshots At Govt's 'Vikas' Model

Maha Congress Spokesman Shares Video Of Amit Shah's Convoy Avoiding Water-Filled Road Stretch In Nashik, Takes Potshots At Govt's 'Vikas' Model

The Congress spokesperson also took potshots at the BJP government and Home Minister Amit Shah by adding in the caption, "If you had gone from the middle of the road, you would have found 'vikas' (development)," referring to the water-logged street.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Wednesday, September 25, 2024, 09:05 PM IST
article-image
Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy avoiding main stretch of the road and forced to travel from the extreme right-side off the road in Nashik due to a water-logged street in Nashik on Wednesday, September 25 | X | Atul Londhe Patil

Atul Londhe Patil, national spokesperson of Congress Party, took potshots at Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday (September 25) after a video surfaced showing the convoy of Home Minister avoiding main stretch of the road and forced to travel from the extreme right-side of the road in Nashik due to water getting accumulated on the highway connecting road after heavy rains in the city.

The Congress spokesperson dragged Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari and questioned if "Amit Shah does not trust the development work done by Nitin Gadkari and Eknath Shinde?"

The Congress spokesperson also took potshots at the BJP government and Home Minister Amit Shah by adding in the caption, "If you had gone from the middle of the road, you would have found 'vikas' (development)," referring to the water-logged street.

Read Also
Viral Video: CM Eknath Shinde's Convoy Gets Bumpy Ride As He Visits Bhiwandi To Evaluate Potholes...
article-image

Union Home Minister Amit Shah discussed an action plan with BJP workers in Nashik earlier today. He urged party workers to unite and garner public support in wake of the upcoming polls in Maharashtra.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging In Several Areas
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging In Several Areas
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 54.11% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 7 PM In 2nd Phase Of Polling
Jammu & Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024: 54.11% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 7 PM In 2nd Phase Of Polling
Chandigarh: BJP Playing Game Behind Kangana's Mask, Claims Congress' Supriya Shrinate; VIDEO
Chandigarh: BJP Playing Game Behind Kangana's Mask, Claims Congress' Supriya Shrinate; VIDEO
CISF Recruitment 2024: 1130 Constable Positions Available; Apply Now At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in
CISF Recruitment 2024: 1130 Constable Positions Available; Apply Now At cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in

Home Minister on his second-day visit to Maharashtra addressed the interactive meetings with the party functionaries in Nashik and Kolhapur and exhorted them to demolish the fake narratives of the opposition as the focus of the entire country is on the upcoming state Assembly election.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Amit Shah To Visit Congress Strongholds Vidharbha, Kolhapur Ahead Of Elections, Hold...
article-image

In his address at the meeting held in Nashik, the Home Minister reiterated that the MahaYuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP will together contest the state Assembly election with full strength and with the sole objective of retaining the power in Maharashtra. "BJP is in power in 16 states with more seats than all of the others put together. BJP will come back to power with full majority in the coming assembly election," he said, reported IANS.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maha Congress Spokesman Shares Video Of Amit Shah's Convoy Avoiding Water-Filled Road Stretch In...

Maha Congress Spokesman Shares Video Of Amit Shah's Convoy Avoiding Water-Filled Road Stretch In...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging In...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert, Warns Of Extremely Heavy Rainfall, Waterlogging In...

Mumbai: CII-IGBC & CREDAI Join Hands To Promote Sustainable Development Projects In Real Estate

Mumbai: CII-IGBC & CREDAI Join Hands To Promote Sustainable Development Projects In Real Estate

Mumbai: BMC Medical Interns Demand Finally Met, Hiked Stipend With Arrears Credited

Mumbai: BMC Medical Interns Demand Finally Met, Hiked Stipend With Arrears Credited

Maharashtra: Jarange Urges Followers To Boycott Assembly Election Rallies By Political Leaders,...

Maharashtra: Jarange Urges Followers To Boycott Assembly Election Rallies By Political Leaders,...