Indore News: Flights To Mumbai, Delhi, And Chennai Hit; Passengers Face Hardship | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The flight cancellation crisis at IndiGo, caused by a shortage of pilots, continued on Tuesday as the airline announced the cancellation of seven flights to and from Indore, including services to Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai. Passengers faced significant inconvenience due to the disruptions.

At Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, officials confirmed that the Mumbai flight arriving last night was cancelled, forcing the 6:40 AM Mumbai-bound flight to be called off. Similarly, the Delhi flight arriving at 7:00 AM and returning at 7:40 AM, the Mumbai flight arriving at 6:15 PM and departing at 6:55 PM, and the Chennai flight arriving at 9:40 PM and leaving at 10:10 PM were also cancelled.

Passengers from Chennai were most affected, as this is the only direct flight between the two cities and had been cancelled the previous day as well.

IndiGo has offered refunds, rebooking, and alternative travel options. Adding to the woes, bad weather across the country caused further delays. Dense fog in Pune delayed a flight to Indore by over three hours, affecting onward travel to Bengaluru and leaving passengers stranded at the airport.