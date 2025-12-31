Indore News: Massive Fire Engulfs Chocolate Factory; Blaze Rages Late Into Night | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at Kemco Chocolate Factory near MR-11 Road under the Lasudia police station area on Tuesday afternoon, turning the three-story structure into a blazing inferno.

Shortly after the fire erupted, a powerful explosion shook the factory, causing the entire building to collapse. The fire continued to rage late into the night, and four firefighters sustained injuries while battling the blaze.

The fire brigade and police teams rushed to the site immediately after the alert, launching a multi-sided operation to control the flames. Fire officials confirmed that all three floors were engulfed in fire. During firefighting, a sudden explosion caused parts of the structure to collapse, narrowly missing personnel deployed below. Flying debris struck several firefighters, resulting in injuries.

Four firefighters injured

Fire Brigade SI Sushil Kumar Dubey said, While we were battling the blaze, an explosion occurred inside, causing the structure to collapse. I was standing right there and sustained injuries to my back. Along with me, a head constable and other personnel were injured four in total.

Possibility of LPG cylinder explosion

Preliminary reports indicate that compressors and gas cylinders stored inside the factory may have triggered the explosion, leading to the collapse. The exact cause of the fire will be determined after the flames are fully extinguished.

Loss estimated at over Rs 35cr

Factory owner Vijay Kumar Jaiswani estimated losses at Rs 35 40 crore. Fortunately, no fatalities were reported. Laborers tried to control the fire with extinguishers but failed. I immediately ordered evacuation and informed the fire brigade. The building collapsed after smoke engulfed the structure, Jaiswani said.

The incident has prompted a detailed investigation, while fire and police teams continue efforts to fully extinguish the blaze and assess structural damage.