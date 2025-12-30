MP News: Cotton Purchase; Protest continues 2nd day In Bhikangaon | Representative Image

Bhikangaon (Madhya Pradesh): Angry farmers blocked Khandwa-Baroda National Highway for the second consecutive day on Tuesday after CCI failed to purchase cotton. The two-hour jam affected citizens, school vehicles, ambulances, and commercial traffic, marking the fourth blockade in three months.

Farmers received one-sided answers that no purchase would occur. Without arrangements, they blocked the highway, raising slogans against Market Administration and CCI.

Tehsildar Ravindra Singh Chouhan, deputy tehsildar Vijendra Rathore and station incharge Gulab Singh Rawat intervened after two hours. The jam opened after officials assured limited purchases would begin. Farmers blame insufficient purchase centres, unclear schedules and weak information systems for repeated disruptions.

MP News: Nepa Ltd Strengthens Women's Safety In Workplace In Nepanager

Nepanagar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting, with focus on ensuring a safe, respectful, and sensitive work environment for women employees, was organized in the conference room of the administrative building of Nepa Limited.

The meeting reviewed effective implementation of Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013, along with the grievance portal of Ministry of Women and Child Development.

Committee president Abha Mahato gave information about safety measures including 181 women’s helpline, One Stop Centres and emergency assistance services.

External consultant Shubhangi Yashwant Patil said that the Internal Committee’s role extends beyond complaint resolution to fostering trust, sensitivity and respectful conduct. Kajol Buggiwala of the legal department explained legal provisions, employer responsibilities and penalties for non-compliance.

A documentary to raise awareness on the Act was presented by Lakshmi Mehtab. The programme was conducted by Lakshmi Sen with a vote of thanks proposed by Aditi Matlane.